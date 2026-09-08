Light aircraft crashes in Midrand

A light aircraft crashed at the intersection of New Road and Old Pretoria Road in Glen Austin, Midrand on Tuesday.

Two occupants sustained injuries, confirmed Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi.

“We’ve got our private ambulance services on site, treating the patients,” he said.

South African Police Service (SAPS) members and other emergency personnel were also at the scene as authorities secured the area to assess the extent of the incident.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Mulaudzi said an investigation would be launched into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Secondary accident causes traffic disruptions

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said following the initial crash, a secondary car accident happened at the same location, resulting in severe traffic disruptions and heavy delays.

In a statement on X, motorists are advised to exercise caution and use these alternative routes if possible:

N1 Highway: Use the N1 via Allandale Road or Olifantsfontein Road (M38) interchanges to bypass New Road/ R101 intersection

Arterial Diversions: Route via Olifantsfontein Road (northbound) or Allandale Road (southbound) to bypass the Glen Austin perimeter

Local Midrand Traffic: Use Lever Road or Dale Road to travel through the area without approaching the affected intersection

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