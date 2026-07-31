Limpopo airports authority suspends CEO Mokgadi Matli

Gateway Airport Authority Limited (GAAL) has placed its chief executive officer, Mokgadi Matli, on precautionary suspension, hours after Sunday World reported on legal proceedings challenging a controversial R40-million security tender at Polokwane International Airport.

In a brief statement issued on Friday, GAAL said its board of directors had taken an immediate decision to suspend Matli pending further processes.

“Gateway Airports Authority Limited’s board of directors immediately placed its CEO, Ms Mokgadi Matli, on precautionary suspension,” the statement read.

‘Decision will not affect airport operations’

The board sought to reassure stakeholders that the decision would not affect airport operations.

“The Accounting Authority reassures stakeholders that the suspension will not disrupt operations at Polokwane International Airport.”

The suspension comes after Sunday World reported that GAAL is defending urgent court proceedings over the airport’s security services tender, in which unsuccessful bidders have challenged the procurement process and sought to halt the implementation of the contract.

Sunday World reported that GAAL is embroiled in a legal battle over a R40-million security services tender for Polokwane International Airport, with unsuccessful bidders asking the Limpopo High Court to set aside the procurement process and interdict the implementation of the contract.

Tender marred by irregularities

The applicants allege the tender was marred by procurement irregularities, including claims that the winning bidder failed to meet mandatory requirements and that the evaluation process was procedurally flawed. Court papers further reveal that the airport authority advertised the tender three times before making the disputed award.

In opposing the application, GAAL denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the tender was conducted lawfully, fairly and in accordance with applicable procurement legislation and internal policies.

The authority argued that the successful bidder complied with the bid requirements and that there was no basis for the court to interfere with the award. The matter remains before the Limpopo High Court, where the competing claims are yet to be determined.

Although the board’s statement does not link Matli’s suspension to the pending litigation, the announcement follows heightened public scrutiny over the authority’s procurement processes after the matter came before the courts.

Contacted for comment on Friday, Matli declined to discuss the development.

“I cannot comment on a matter that is before the courts,” she said.

GAAL chairperson Dr M Musitha has been identified as the board’s spokesperson on the matter.

It remains unclear how long the precautionary suspension will remain in place or whether an acting chief executive officer will be appointed while the process unfolds.

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