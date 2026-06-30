Limpopo councillor in SIU bribery case re-arrested after getting bail

A Limpopo councillor who was granted bail after being accused of attempting to bribe a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigator to influence an ongoing corruption investigation was rearrested moments later. This over an outstanding theft warrant from Limpopo.

Netshivhumbe Gumani (34), a councillor at Thulamela Municipality, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng, where he was granted bail of R10,000.

However, his release from custody was short-lived.

Immediately after securing bail, members of the Makhado police arrested him on an outstanding warrant relating to allegations of theft by false pretence.

The warrant comes from claims that Gumani allegedly solicited money from several businesspeople in Limpopo under the pretext that the funds would be used to finance political activities linked to the 2014 African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) conference in the Sekhukhune District.

Initial arrest

He was initially arrested after allegedly attempting to offer an SIU investigator R70,000 to manipulate the outcome of an investigation into tenders awarded by the Mahikeng Local Municipality.

According to the SIU, Gumani was allegedly acting on behalf of Anacot Trading, a company linked to financial transactions that are under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

The investigation, conducted under Proclamation R213 of 2024, found that a service provider received approximately R179-million from the Mahikeng Local Municipality under two lease agreements. The SIU alleges that shortly after receiving the payment, the service provider transferred R28-million to Anacot Trading, a company owned by Shahzaad Mohamed Hussein.

When investigators sought an explanation from Hussein regarding the R28-million payment, he allegedly sent Gumani to approach the SIU investigator in an attempt to influence the investigation.

‘Serious attack on integrity of SA’s justice system’

Reacting to the court’s decision to grant Gumani bail, Acting SIU Head Leonard Lekgetho reaffirmed the unit’s commitment to pursuing the matter.

“While we acknowledge the court’s decision to grant bail, we remain confident in the strength of the case before the court. The alleged attempt to bribe an SIU investigator is a serious attack on the integrity of South Africa’s justice system and on the fight against corruption. No amount of intimidation or inducement will deter the SIU from fulfilling its mandate.

“We commend the investigator for acting with professionalism and integrity, and we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that the matter is prosecuted to its conclusion.”

Gumani is expected to return to court on September 18, 2026.

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