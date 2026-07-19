Limpopo’s China eye surgery training plan blasted

A plan by the Limpopo Health Department to send working doctors to China for a year to learn cataract surgery has been slammed by one of the country’s top ophthalmologists. Dr Kgosi Letlape, former chair of the SA Medical Association and now an ActionSA MP, has rubbished the proposed plan as “ridiculous in the extreme” saying it will remove doctors from a strained public health system while they continue drawing full salaries and benefits.

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