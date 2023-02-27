Loadshedding to be reduced to stage three

After a week of stage 6 loadshedding, which sees up to four hours of no electricity, Eskom announced on Monday that load shedding would be reduced to stage three during this week.

The Power Utility said stage four will be implemented on Monday afternoon and stage five would kick in from 4pm.

Loadshedding would then be reduced to stage three at 5am until 4pm on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and stage four between 4pm and 5am on both days.

#PowerAlert1 Loadshedding will be gradually reduced to Stage 3 during the course of the week pic.twitter.com/BuOGNuw07T — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 26, 2023

