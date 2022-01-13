Look: Dali Mpofu hailed as “people’s champion”

Johannesburg- Advocate Dali Mpofu made an appearance at the Cape Town magistrate court on Tuesday.

Mpofu joined the legal team of the accused parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe.

Mpofu has been praised by people for his good deeds after joining Mafe’s legal team.

“SC Adv Dali Mpofu continuously shows us that you must always use your skill and profession to help those less fortunate. Sometimes it’s not about the money, but the principle. You’ll always be remembered as the People’s Advocate,” a tweet read.

I have the greatest respect for Advocate Dali Mpofu SC for taking on the brief to represent Zandile Mafe. Like him I am a firm believer that lawyers and advocate should never pre-judge or adjudicate instructions or matters that lands before their desk. pic.twitter.com/LrYWgzROHJ — Mfanafuthi Biyela (@Phathizwe_RSA) January 11, 2022

I wish we can more people like adv Dali Mpofu in South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/nVFvt0nyWG — 🥇KETSO_4LIFE🥇 (@KETSO_4LIFE) January 11, 2022

Truth be told, Advocate Dali Mpofu is simply the best 👌🏾.Glory be to the people’s advocate pic.twitter.com/N5mNzp7D0U — Edgar Legoale 🇿🇦 (@EdgarLegoale) January 11, 2022

Thank you Adv Dali Mpofu and Adv Luvuyo Mgodla for representing Mr Zandile Mafu. We hope that justice will prevail. pic.twitter.com/qBWn5L2i3P — Wonderboy Peters (@PetersWonderboy) January 11, 2022

Advocate Dali Mpofu is here for the Zandile Mafe bail hearing in Cape Town magistrate’a court. #ZandileMafe @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ao2E4wLE6i — 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) January 11, 2022

*A court case grabs the countries attention Dali Mpofu: pic.twitter.com/3ulYXwZkuV — UmalambaneZN ➐ (@umalambane_zn) January 11, 2022

Advocate Dali Mpofu is under attack because he is standing up for BLACK people.❗️ History will NEVER forget you The People's Advocate❗️ ✊🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tvPNipWnDI — YountuSnr 🎶 (@ThabangYountu) January 12, 2022

God gave us(black people) SC Adv Dali Mpofu https://t.co/riFXbULi26 — 🇿🇦Afrika Thabiso (@AfrikaThabiso) January 12, 2022

Also read:

Advocate Dali Mpofu joins Zandile Mafe’s legal team

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author