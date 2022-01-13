REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Dali Mpofu hailed as “people’s champion”

By Anelisa Sibanda
Can Dali Mpofu explain what he meant when he told Pravin Gordhan that he’s not a pikinini? Why all the anger? It’s the silly season. Lighten up. PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 8: Advocate Dali Mpofu during a hearing on the immediate release of the Marikana report on June 8, 2015 at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Herman Verwey)

Johannesburg- Advocate Dali Mpofu made an appearance at the Cape Town magistrate court on Tuesday.

Mpofu joined the legal team of the accused parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe.

Mpofu has been praised by people for his good deeds after joining Mafe’s legal team.

“SC Adv Dali Mpofu continuously shows us that you must always use your skill and profession to help those less fortunate. Sometimes it’s not about the money, but the principle. You’ll always be remembered as the People’s Advocate,” a tweet read.

