Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, July 8 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, July 8 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, July 8 2026

Lotto:                11 | 13 | 21| 22 | 29 | 36           Bonus Ball: 47

Lotto Plus 1:      15 |20 | 21| 28 | 29 | 34          Bonus Ball: 31


Lotto MAX 5:      16 | 28| 37| 44 | 45 | 47           Bonus Ball:  11

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Lotto results for Wednesday, July 8, 2026:
  • Lotto main numbers: 11, 13, 21, 22, 29, 36; Bonus Ball: 47
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 15, 20, 21, 28, 29, 34; Bonus Ball: 31
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers: 16, 28, 37, 44, 45, 47; Bonus Ball: 11
  • Multiple lottery draws were held on the same day with distinct winning numbers.
  • Each draw included a set of six main numbers plus one bonus ball.
  • Winning numbers span a wide range across the 1–50 number set.
  • Additional video content related to the lottery is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto:                11 | 13 | 21| 22 | 29 | 36           Bonus Ball: 47

Lotto Plus 1:      15 |20 | 21| 28 | 29 | 34          Bonus Ball: 31

Lotto MAX 5:      16 | 28| 37| 44 | 45 | 47           Bonus Ball:  11

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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