Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 16 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, September 16 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 16 2026

Lotto:              24 | 25 | 35 | 38 |44 |49    Bonus Ball: 48

Lotto Plus 1:    02 | 03 | 11 | 29 |31 |39     Bonus Ball: 12

Lotto MAX 5:    16 | 24 | 36 | 39 |43 |49     Bonus Ball: 38

 

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  • The Lotto results for Wednesday, September 16, 2026, are 24, 25, 35, 38, 44, and 49, with Bonus Ball 48.
  • The Lotto Plus 1 results are 02, 03, 11, 29, 31, and 39, with Bonus Ball 12.
  • The Lotto MAX 5 results are 16, 24, 36, 39, 43, and 49, with Bonus Ball 38.
  • The article mentions an option to subscribe to the newsletter.
  • No additional information or details about winnings are provided in the article.
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Lotto:              24 | 25 | 35 | 38 |44 |49    Bonus Ball: 48

Lotto Plus 1:    02 | 03 | 11 | 29 |31 |39     Bonus Ball: 12

Lotto MAX 5:    16 | 24 | 36 | 39 |43 |49     Bonus Ball: 38

 

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