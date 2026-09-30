Lotto results for Wednesday, September 30 2026
Lotto: 03 | 04 | 06 | 07 | 12 | 46 Bonus Ball: 18
Lotto Plus 1: 07 | 18 | 23 | 27 | 43 | 51 Bonus Ball: 04
Lotto MAX 5: 03 | 05 | 31 | 35 | 36 | 48 Bonus Ball: 16
- The Lotto numbers for Wednesday, September 30, 2026, were 03, 04, 06, 07, 12, and 46 with a Bonus Ball of 18.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 07, 18, 23, 27, 43, and 51 with a Bonus Ball of 04.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers were 03, 05, 31, 35, 36, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 16.
- The article provides results for three different lottery draws: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
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