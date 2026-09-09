Lotto results for Wednesday, September 9 2026
Lotto: 12 | 22 | 24 | 34 |45 |47 Bonus Ball: 50
Lotto Plus 1: 02 | 13 | 17 | 22 |23 |43 Bonus Ball: 51
Lotto MAX 5: 18 | 23 | 26 | 31 |36 |42 Bonus Ball: 52
- The Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, are 12, 22, 24, 34, 45, and 47, with the Bonus Ball 50.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 02, 13, 17, 22, 23, and 43, with the Bonus Ball 51.
- The Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 18, 23, 26, 31, 36, and 42, with the Bonus Ball 52.
- All draws took place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
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Lotto: 12 | 22 | 24 | 34 |45 |47 Bonus Ball: 50
Lotto Plus 1: 02 | 13 | 17 | 22 |23 |43 Bonus Ball: 51
Lotto MAX 5: 18 | 23 | 26 | 31 |36 |42 Bonus Ball: 52