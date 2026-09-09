Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 9 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, September 9 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, September 9 2026

Lotto:              12 | 22 | 24 | 34 |45 |47     Bonus Ball: 50

Lotto Plus 1:    02 | 13 | 17 | 22 |23 |43     Bonus Ball: 51

Lotto MAX 5:    18 | 23 | 26 | 31 |36 |42     Bonus Ball: 52

 

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  • The Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, are 12, 22, 24, 34, 45, and 47, with the Bonus Ball 50.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 02, 13, 17, 22, 23, and 43, with the Bonus Ball 51.
  • The Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 18, 23, 26, 31, 36, and 42, with the Bonus Ball 52.
  • All draws took place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
  • The article includes an option to subscribe to the newsletter.
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Lotto:              12 | 22 | 24 | 34 |45 |47     Bonus Ball: 50

Lotto Plus 1:    02 | 13 | 17 | 22 |23 |43     Bonus Ball: 51

Lotto MAX 5:    18 | 23 | 26 | 31 |36 |42     Bonus Ball: 52

 

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