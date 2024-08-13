Macpherson squares off against KZN building hijackers

Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson has instructed the department staff to urgently organise strict security services for Excelsior Court in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

This building was formerly used to house South African Police Service (SAPS) officials who have since vacated the property at least five years ago.

Building falls into hijackers’ hands

It has been discovered that members of the public saw the opportunity to use the building for shelter. The department, however, wants them out of the building. It is alleging that this act is opening doors for illegal activities to be conducted at the government building.

James De Villiers, departmental spokesperson, said there was already a standing court order against the hijacking of the building.

He said in the meantime, the minister asked for the tightening of security at the abandoned building then the work to remove the building hijackers will follow.

Macpherson said the department would not tolerate the hijacking of the building. He emphasised that all government buildings should be put to good use.

Public buildings must be put to good use

“As minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, I have always emphasised that public buildings should be used for public good and should never become a burden for residents and the city to carry,” said Macpherson.

Where buildings have been occupied, such as Excelsior Court, they become a security risk for residents as criminal elements enter the community while the efficient functioning of our justice system cannot occur when buildings such as the Durban Magistrate’s Court are not adequately maintained,” he added.

During the oversight visit at Durban Magistrate’s Court, Macpherson said the fire compliance needed to be achieved within two months then longer-term solutions for maintenance should be found.

“As a department, we want to be part of the solution for our communities – not the problem. These buildings are an example of what happens when we don’t ensure that regular maintenance is done. We are committed to working with all stakeholders to secure and revitalise these buildings to ensure they contribute to the communities they are located in,” said Macpherson.

