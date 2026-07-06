Madlanga commission pulls brakes on Cat Matlala testimony

The highly anticipated testimony of alleged crime kingpin and controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala before the Madlanga Commission has been postponed.

According to the commission, a new date will be chosen for his appearance instead of proceeding as scheduled on Tuesday.

Although Matlala was subpoenaed to testify, the commission’s evidence leaders will request that his evidence be deferred to a date that has not yet been determined.

His legal representatives are, however, expected to attend Tuesday’s proceedings on his behalf.

Matlala remains central to the commission’s probe into claims of corruption and alleged interference within the criminal justice system.

He was expected to face questions over allegations linked to a R228 million South African Police Service (SAPS) health services contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. The inquiry is also examining his business interests and his alleged connections to senior police officials, matters that have featured prominently during the commission’s hearings.

Future appearance date unclear

Despite confirming the postponement request, the commission has not revealed why Matlala’s testimony is being delayed or when he is expected to take the witness stand.

The development comes just days after Matlala suffered a legal setback when the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court rejected his plea agreement with the state.

Matlala had admitted guilt on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering stemming from the multi-million-rand SAPS health services tender awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District.

On Monday, the commission will continue with the evidence-leading team giving evidence in the testimony of suspended depty crime intelligence boss major general Feroz Khan.

This is happening while Khan is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in an apparent assassination attempt in Houghton, Johannesburg. He sustained serious injuries but survived, underwent emergency surgery, and was reported to be in stable condition afterwards.

ALSO READ: Feroz Khan’s in-camera application withdrawn as he remains sedated in hospital

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