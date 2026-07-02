Madlanga commission to grill ‘underworld figure’ Cat Matlala next week

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has subpoenaed controversial businessman and alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to appear before it on Tuesday, next week.

According to the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, Matlala is the central figure in the commission’s inquiry. Michaels confirmed Matlala’s subpoena on Thursday morning ahead of the day’s proceedings.

‘Preparation for his appearance extremely sensitive’

“The commission can confirm that Mr Vusimuzi Matlala has been subpoenaed. So, the arrangements around and preparation for his appearance are obviously extremely sensitive, but at this time I am simply going to confirm that he has been subpoenaed. It is a complex matter,” he said.

Michaels could not confirm how long Matlala will be on the stand, but he stated they will divulge more information after he appears.

“We do not want to say much more than that. I really do not want to get into what will eventually no doubt be ventilated before the commission.

“Aside from confirming his appearance next Tuesday and that he has been issued with a subpoena accordingly, we are not going to say anything more, and let’s see how it unfolds next week,” he concluded.

Plea agreement

Matlala’s appearance at the commission follows a 12-year proposed sentence by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

This was after Matlala entered a plea agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority in the fraudulent South African Police Service (SAPS) tender worth more than R228-million.

The magistrate found that Matlala was the mastermind behind the tender, saying he initiated the scheme, oversaw the submission of fraudulent tender documents and orchestrated corrupt payments to ensure the contract was awarded.

The court is expected to make a ruling on July 13 after the state informed the court that the discussion is ongoing between Matlala and his legal team, as well as the prosecution. Meanwhile, the trial for his 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder is expected to commence on July 20 at the Johannesburg High Court.

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