Madlanga scolds lawyer over comments on Feroz Khan shooting

Chairperson of the Madlanga commission, retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, sharply reprimanded Adv Zubair Khan on Wednesday over comments he made in a television interview following the attempted assassination of crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.

According to Madlanga, Khan’s remarks unfairly cast doubt on the integrity of the commission.

The tense exchange unfolded after Madlanga questioned Khan about an interview in which he suggested there may have been leaks within the commission and that representatives had been sent to Milpark Hospital after the shooting.

Madlanga said the comments could reasonably be interpreted as implying that the commission had compromised Gen Khan’s safety.

You are saying this in the context of Gen Khan being shot. And in that context, you mention leaks or compromise… When you look at the totality of all that, it does suggest that Gen Khan may well have been shot as a result of the leak from the commission.”

Khan denied that this had been his intention.

“I unqualifiedly say before you and the media that those are not my instructions, and that is most certainly not what I intended to communicate,” he said.

‘Be careful of what you say’

Madlanga nevertheless warned the advocate to exercise greater caution when addressing the media.

“If you are ever to make media briefings again, be careful of what you say, and don’t say anything that may tend to impugn the integrity of this commission.”

The chairperson also challenged Khan over claims that commission representatives had been directed to visit the hospital after the shooting.

“I gave no such directive,” Madlanga said. He added that neither he nor senior commission officials knew anything about such instructions.

He warned that the allegation was grave because it suggested that people may have falsely claimed to represent the commission.

Pressed on why he had publicly repeated the claim, Khan said he had relied on information from family members, his attorney and hospital staff amid confusion at the hospital.

Khan concedes he misspoke

When Madlanga pointed out that the interview stated the commission had directed representatives to the hospital, Khan conceded he had misspoken.

“Unreservedly, I apologise to the commission,” said Khan.

Madlanga also brought the issue of time.

“What time is Gen Khan supposed to have been shot?” he asked.

According to Khan, the general was shot around 23:30 pm.

“Gen Khan served his paper to the commission at 23:04 to appear in camera. Yet we have a transcript that shows that the first official newsroom (ENCA) to arrive at the scene arrived around 23:18 pm and it was reported that Mr Khan was shot around 23:00 pm. But since you apologised I will hold my question,” said Madlanga.

‘Damage to the commission’s reputation’

Evidence leader Adv Adila Hassim said the interview had damaged public confidence in the commission.

“This communication in public with the media is of great concern to us because it does bring the work of the commission into disrepute.”

She argued that the appropriate response to questions about alleged leaks would have been, “I will not speculate. Nothing further.”

Hassim also rejected suggestions that the commission had acted unfairly towards Gen Khan, explaining that it had learnt of the shooting through media reports and had merely requested official confirmation of his condition.

She further criticised Khan’s legal team for failing to verify claims directly with the commission despite having its attorney’s contact details.

“Why did he not pick up the phone and seek to verify the claims? That would have been the appropriate course of action. They didn’t do that,” Hassim said.

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