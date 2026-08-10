Magalies Water warns bidders of tender scam using CEO’s credentials

Magalies Water has issued an urgent warning to bidders who recently responded to its advertised tenders after discovering a scam involving individuals allegedly posing as the utility’s chief executive, Ofentse Nthutang.
The water utility revealed that unknown individuals have been using a compromised email account linked to the chief executive to contact bidders involved in recent procurement processes. The fraudulent communications are reportedly aimed at deceiving bidders into engaging with individuals who falsely claim to represent senior leadership within the organisation.
According to Magalies Water, the scammers have been sending emails instructing bidders to make contact with the chief executive via the cellphone number 060 506 8092. The utility has confirmed that the number does not belong to Nthutang.
Procurement integrity under threat
The utility expressed concern that the scam could create a misleading perception that Magalies Water does not adhere to established procurement laws and regulations.
The fraudulent communications have the potential to undermine confidence in the organisation’s tender processes, particularly by suggesting inappropriate interactions between bidders and executive management.
Magalies Water stressed that its procurement procedures are governed by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and National Treasury Regulations, which prohibit any conduct that could compromise the fairness and transparency of the tender process.
‘CEO does not engage directly with bidders’
David Magae, manager of communications and media relations at Magalies Water, emphasised that the chief executive does not communicate directly with bidders regarding the awarding of tenders.
“The chief executive does not engage with bidders on matters relating to awarding of tenders as this would constitute a contravention,” said Magae
The utility reiterated that any communication suggesting otherwise should be treated with suspicion and verified through official channels.
Call for vigilance
Magalies Water has urged all current and prospective bidders to remain alert and avoid responding to suspicious emails or messages claiming to originate from the chief executive.
“Bidders are cautioned to remain vigilant, not to respond to the e-mails and messages from the number, and to always authenticate all information received from Magalies water, especially when in doubt, Magae said.
The utility warned that scams of this nature not only target bidders financially or reputationally but also risk damaging trust in public procurement systems.
Verify information before acting
Magalies Water has encouraged anyone who receives unsolicited communications purportedly from the chief executive to verify their authenticity before taking any action.
The utility said safeguarding the integrity of its procurement processes remains a priority and urged stakeholders to report any suspicious correspondence. By remaining vigilant and confirming information through official channels, bidders can help protect themselves and maintain confidence in transparent and compliant tender processes.
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- Magalies Water discovered a scam involving individuals impersonating CEO Ofentse Nthutang using a compromised email account to contact recent tender bidders.
- Scammers directed bidders to contact the CEO via cellphone number 060 506 8092, which Magalies Water confirmed does not belong to Nthutang.
- The utility stated the CEO does not communicate directly with bidders about tender awards, as such contact would violate procurement regulations.
- Magalies Water urged bidders to be vigilant, avoid responding to suspicious messages, and verify all communications through official channels.
- The utility emphasized protecting procurement integrity under the Public Finance Management Act and encouraged reporting any fraudulent correspondence.
Magalies Water has issued an urgent warning to bidders who recently responded to its advertised tenders after discovering a scam involving individuals allegedly posing as the utility's chief executive, Ofentse
Magalies Water stressed that its procurement procedures are governed by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and National Treasury Regulations, which prohibit any conduct that could compromise the fairness and transparency of the tender process.
David Magae, manager of communications and media relations at Magalies Water, emphasised that the chief executive does not communicate directly with bidders regarding the awarding of tenders.
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Magalies Water has urged all current and prospective bidders to remain alert and avoid responding to suspicious emails or messages claiming to originate from the chief executive.
"Bidders are cautioned to remain vigilant, not to respond to the e-mails and messages from the number, and to always authenticate all information received from Magalies water, especially when in doubt, Magae said.
Magalies Water has encouraged anyone who receives unsolicited communications purportedly from the chief executive to verify their authenticity before taking any action.
ALSO READ: CEO’s appointment was above board, says former MDDA chair