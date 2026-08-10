Magalies Water warns bidders of tender scam using CEO’s credentials

Magalies Water has issued an urgent warning to bidders who recently responded to its advertised tenders after discovering a scam involving individuals allegedly posing as the utility’s chief executive, Ofentse Nthutang.

The water utility revealed that unknown individuals have been using a compromised email account linked to the chief executive to contact bidders involved in recent procurement processes. The fraudulent communications are reportedly aimed at deceiving bidders into engaging with individuals who falsely claim to represent senior leadership within the organisation.

According to Magalies Water, the scammers have been sending emails instructing bidders to make contact with the chief executive via the cellphone number 060 506 8092. The utility has confirmed that the number does not belong to Nthutang.

Procurement integrity under threat

The utility expressed concern that the scam could create a misleading perception that Magalies Water does not adhere to established procurement laws and regulations.

The fraudulent communications have the potential to undermine confidence in the organisation’s tender processes, particularly by suggesting inappropriate interactions between bidders and executive management.

Magalies Water stressed that its procurement procedures are governed by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and National Treasury Regulations, which prohibit any conduct that could compromise the fairness and transparency of the tender process.

‘CEO does not engage directly with bidders’

David Magae, manager of communications and media relations at Magalies Water, emphasised that the chief executive does not communicate directly with bidders regarding the awarding of tenders.

“The chief executive does not engage with bidders on matters relating to awarding of tenders as this would constitute a contravention,” said Magae

The utility reiterated that any communication suggesting otherwise should be treated with suspicion and verified through official channels.

Call for vigilance

Magalies Water has urged all current and prospective bidders to remain alert and avoid responding to suspicious emails or messages claiming to originate from the chief executive.