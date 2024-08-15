Magashule’s ex personal assistant Cholota granted bail

Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s ex personal assistant Moroadi Cholota appeared again this week at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday morning.

Cholota made a second appearance this week for her bail application after it was postponed on Tuesday.

Her replying affidavit was read by advocate Loyiso Makapela. In it she said she has been humiliated by the state and found out through the media that she was a state witness.

Cholota, together with Magashule and several government officials are facing fraud and corruption charges. These charges are linked to the botched R255-million asbestos tender. The lucrative tender was awarded to corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi.

State opposed bail

The state was opposing her bail application because Cholota could evade trial if she were to be granted bail.

Cholota told the court during the trial that she would stay with her step-parents in Bloemfontein. She said she would not be able to travel abroad as she left her passport at her home in the US.

“I have no passport. I was transported back to SA on emergency travel documents. My passport was left behind in Baltimore, Maryland. And it has not been on my person since my arrest on April 12. The only relative beyond SA borders I have is my 14-year-old son who I transported to Nigeria to live with his father. His father is making arrangements for my son’s return to South Africa.

Plans to plead not guilty

“I will stand trial as I intend to prove my innocence. The facts will show I am not guilty. I intend to show the unconstitutional way the state has treated me.”

Cholota, who has been in police custody for four months, said she intends to plead not guilty in the trial.

After the matter was adjourned in the morning, it proceeded around lunchtime. The presiding judge said the matter would be transferred to the high court.

Cholota was granted bail of R2,500. Her bail conditions are that she does not leave the boundaries of Bloemfontein without the consent of the investigating officer. She has to report to the Parkweg local police station on Monday and Friday between 8am-5pm.

