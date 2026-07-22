Major vehicle recall affects Nissan, Toyota and Lexus models

The National Consumer Commission, NCC, has announced a major safety recall involving certain Nissan Qashqai, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, and Lexus LX600 models distributed through authorised dealerships nationwide.
The recalls were initiated by Nissan South Africa and Toyota/Lexus following the identification of safety defects that could pose fire and engine failure risks.
In a media statement released on Tuesday, the NCC said it had been notified by Nissan and Toyota of recalls involving certain Nissan Qashqai, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, and Lexus LX600 models distributed through authorised dealerships nationwide.
Nissan Qashqai recall
Nissan South Africa is recalling 314 Nissan Qashqai Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) as part of a broader safety campaign. According to the manufacturer, a fuel pipe located within the engine compartment may move against surrounding components while the engine is running.
Over time, this movement could result in excessive wear and eventual perforation of the fuel pipe, creating the potential for a fuel leak. Fuel leaks present a significant fire hazard and could increase the risk of accidents if not addressed.
The affected vehicles were reportedly sold between May 4 2021 and September 17 2024.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX600 Recall
Toyota and Lexus have also initiated a recall affecting 507 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 vehicles and 124 Lexus LX600 vehicles.
The recall relates to a potential defect involving the engine’s crankshaft main bearings. Toyota explained that debris left behind during manufacturing may not have been completely removed from the engine. If contamination remains within the engine assembly, it could lead to bearing damage over time.
Drivers may experience symptoms such as:
- Knocking noises from the engine
-
Rough engine operation
-
Warning lights on the dashboard
-
Difficulty starting the vehicle
-
Engine stalling while driving
In severe cases, the defect could result in a loss of engine power, increasing the risk of a crash, particularly at higher speeds.
The affected Land Cruiser 300 vehicles were sold between December 13 2022 and May 7 2024, while affected Lexus LX600 models were available for sale from December 15 2022 to May 7 2024.
Consumer advice
The NCC has urged all owners of affected vehicles to contact their nearest authorised Nissan, Toyota or Lexus dealership as soon as possible to arrange an inspection and any necessary repairs. The repairs will be carried out at no cost to vehicle owners.
Motorists who are unsure whether their vehicles are affected should contact their dealer and provide their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for verification.
The commission emphasised that prompt action is essential to reduce potential safety risks and ensure affected vehicles remain roadworthy.
- The National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced recalls for certain Nissan Qashqai, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, and Lexus LX600 models due to safety defects that could cause fires or engine failures.
- Nissan South Africa is recalling 314 Qashqai SUVs sold between May 2021 and September 2024 because of a fuel pipe that may wear and leak fuel, posing a fire risk.
- Toyota and Lexus are recalling 507 Land Cruiser 300 and 124 LX600 vehicles sold from December 2022 to May 2024 due to possible debris in the engine causing crankshaft bearing damage, which could lead to engine stalling or power loss.
- Symptoms of the Toyota/Lexus defect include engine knocking, rough running, warning lights, difficulty starting, and potential engine stalling at high speeds, increasing crash risk.
- The NCC urges affected vehicle owners to promptly contact authorized dealerships for free inspections and repairs to mitigate safety risks and maintain roadworthiness.
In a media statement released on Tuesday, the NCC said it had been notified by Nissan and Toyota of recalls involving certain Nissan
Nissan
Over time, this movement could result in excessive wear and eventual perforation of the fuel pipe, creating the potential for a fuel leak. Fuel leaks present a significant fire hazard and could increase the risk of accidents if not addressed.
Toyota
Toyota and Lexus have also initiated a recall affecting 507 Toyota
Drivers may experience symptoms such as:
Knockingnoises from the engine
-
Rough engine operation
-
Warninglights on the dashboard
-
Difficulty starting the vehicle
-
Enginestalling while driving
In severe cases, the defect could result in a loss of engine power, increasing the risk of a crash, particularly at higher speeds.
Motorists who are unsure whether their vehicles are affected should contact their dealer and provide their Vehicle Identification