Manamela faces pushback over NSF CEO post fiasco

Buti Manamela, the beleaguered minister of higher education, is embroiled in yet another controversy, this time over a decision to re-advertise the position of CEO at the National Skills Fund (NSF), even though Innocent Khathutshelo Sirovha was recommended after a recruitment process was completed.

The matter is before Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, chaired by Tebogo Letsie, who has been called upon to intervene.

In the past year, Sirovha was promised the NSF job at least three times. He has instructed his lawyers to write to parliament, citing suspicion of foul play and irrationality in the decision to readvertise the post.

The year-long saga started last July when Manamela’s predecessor, Nobuhle Nkabane, dispatched a memo to Public Service and Administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi announcing Sirovha as the successful candidate.

“A selection committee conducted interviews with all the shortlisted candidates. After thorough consideration of the candidature of the shortlisted individuals against particular requirements and circumstances of the post, Dr KI Sirovha was found to be the most suitable candidate for the post,” Nkabane wrote in the memo dated 18 July 2025.

“It will be appreciated if you can obtain cabinet concurrence with the appointment of Dr Sirovha to the vacant post of executive officer: National Skills Fund with effect from the date to be agreed between me and the nominee.”

Sirovha, through his legal representatives Modise Mabule Incorporated Attorneys, has asked the portfolio committee to establish the true intentions of the turn of events.

They say the reasons given for the readvertisement of the post do not make sense and could well be illegal, hinting at an intention to drag Manamela to court if the portfolio committee does not intervene decisively.

“On 26 February 2026, the acting deputy director-general of corporate services, Mr Bayanda Mzoneli, called our client to confirm his appointment as the newly appointed chief executive officer of the National Skills Fund pending the Cabinet concurrence. He said the delay was caused by the outstanding information which the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) requested from the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET),” wrote Sirovha’s lawyers to Letsie last week.

“He concluded by indicating that his office would arrange a place to do fingerprints again for the MIE report to provide DHET with complete details of our

client’s criminal record and credit/financial history.

“On 22 May 2026, the Acting Deputy Director-General of Corporate Services informed our client that the Department of Higher Education and Training, Hon Buti Manamela has recommended that the department must start the process of recruitment afresh.”

Sirovha, the former chief executive of the AgriSeta said his selection for the NSF top job had followed a thorough, transparent and fair process.

Therefore, Manamela’s decision to start the process from scratch a year later without valid reasons raised red flags on integrity and rationality.

“It has become increasingly evident that this decision was not driven by operational requirements but rather appears to be a course of action that may undermine the integrity of the recruitment process. A re-advertisement is typically justified only when there are no suitable candidates identified or when the applicant pool lacks the requisite skills.”

If Sirovha were to approach the courts, it would see Manamela facing five high court applications, all questioning his official decisions. Manamela’s spokesperson Matshepo Seedat intially provided Sunday World with a comment on Saturday, but later deleted it.