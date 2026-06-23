Mandla Ndlovu enlists Mathews Phosa in multibillion-rand tourism push

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has enlisted former premier, ANC stalwart and business heavyweight Dr Mathews Phosa in an ambitious drive to attract billions of rands in investment to the province, with the veteran businessman promising to use his extensive local and international networks to unlock tourism, technology and infrastructure projects.

The commitment emerged after a high-level meeting between the two leaders on Friday, where discussions centred on tourism development and investment opportunities in the province.

Phosa, who was born and raised in Mpumalanga but is now based in Gauteng, where much of his corporate behemoth is managed, told Sunday World he intends to actively support efforts to market the province to investors.

“Mpumalanga province is one of the homes of the God-given fauna and flora. I am determined to work with our Premier and his cabinet to drive billions of investments there,” said Phosa on Tuesday.

The pledge immediately elevates the significance of the meeting beyond a routine government engagement.

Phosa’s business influence

More than three decades after becoming Mpumalanga’s first democratic premier, Phosa remains one of South Africa’s most influential businessmen, with interests spanning mining, agriculture, manufacturing and investment.

Over the years, he has cultivated relationships with investors and corporate leaders across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas, making him one of the province’s most prominent ambassadors in business circles.

The premier’s office described the engagement as part of efforts to position Mpumalanga as a preferred destination for investment and economic growth.

Against that backdrop, Ndlovu appears to be looking beyond government corridors and drawing on experienced figures with the influence and networks needed to open doors for investors.

The move also reflects a leadership style that places economic development ahead of old political fault lines.

Ndlovu’s economic development focus

Where politics often rewards division, the meeting projected cooperation. Ndlovu’s willingness to engage Phosa suggests a recognition that economic growth requires partnerships extending beyond current office bearers and party structures.

In that breath, Ndlovu believes partnerships would be critical in helping the province realise its development ambitions.

“Through strategic partnerships and sustained engagement with stakeholders, the province continues to pursue opportunities that will strengthen the tourism sector, diversify the economy and create meaningful jobs,” he said.

Mpumalanga is home to some of South Africa’s most celebrated tourism attractions, including Kruger National Park, the Panorama Route, the Blyde River Canyon and dozens of private game reserves that attract visitors from around the world.

Yet both government and business leaders believe the province’s tourism economy remains capable of far greater growth.

‘Need to expand hospitality infrastructure’

Phosa said part of that growth would require expanding hospitality infrastructure.

“Building fresh new hotels and lodges, enhancing this iconic tourism province,” he said.

Tourism analysts have long argued that investment in accommodation and visitor facilities creates a ripple effect across local economies, benefiting construction companies, transport operators, restaurants, farmers, tour guides and small businesses.

But Phosa’s ambitions extend beyond tourism. He revealed that he is also looking at opportunities in the technology sector, including projects linked to artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

“I am also determined to introduce new data centres and other tech and AI projects. Tourism is a catalyst for job creations and attracts the world to that province. I can’t afford to fold my arms,” he said.

The remarks offer the clearest indication yet of how the former premier sees his future role in the province’s development. Phosa appears intent on leveraging decades of business experience and global connections to support economic growth initiatives from outside government.

The meeting also reflects a broader leadership approach emerging under Ndlovu.

Where political leaders often rely solely on government structures to drive development, Ndlovu appears willing to draw on experienced figures from outside his administration in pursuit of investment and job creation.

For communities grappling with unemployment, the prospect of new hotels, tourism facilities, data centres and technology investments could translate into opportunities extending well beyond the tourism sector itself.

Whether the discussions ultimately result in concrete projects remains to be seen.

What is already clear, however, is that in Phosa, Ndlovu may have found a figure uniquely positioned to help carry Mpumalanga’s investment message from the Lowveld to the world’s boardrooms.

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