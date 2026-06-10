Manhunt launched after 12 people killed, scores injured in Joburg informal settlement shooting

Gauteng police are searching for suspects involved in a mass shooting at Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland that claimed 12 lives and left several others wounded on Tuesday evening, June 9.

The police said they responded at approximately 23:10 to reports of a senseless shooting in progress. On arrival, they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and called in emergency medical services.

The victims’ preliminary investigations show 12 people died in the attack. Eight adult males and three adult females were declared dead at the scene. The 12th male victim later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

At least nine other people were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment of gunshot wounds.

What police say happened

Police allege more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station at the informal settlement. The suspects are said to have entered the informal settlement through both entrances, moved through the area, and opened fire on residents at multiple locations before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Investigation underway

Provincial and district detectives, supported by crime intelligence and forensic teams, have been mobilised to investigate and track the suspects.

The motive for the attack is not yet known and forms part of the ongoing probe. No arrests have been made. The police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit tips anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application. The scene remains an active investigation.

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