Marikana cop’s family plans cleansing rite

Major General William Mpembe’s family is planning a cleansing ceremony for the former North West top cop following his acquittal over the murders of five Marikana mineworkers in August 2012.

“For 12 years, this cloud has been hanging over his head. Spiritually and mentally, they tormented him,” Mpembe’s brother Simon Mpembe told Sunday World this week.

“We need to have something where all of us must come together and thank God. They humiliated him to hell. He needs to go and live a normal life like a human being. He needs to get his life back. We can safely say now the storm is over,” Simon said.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content