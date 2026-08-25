Matlala gives a glimpse into his relationship with Maumela, how they shared profits

The world of fancy sports cars, government tenders and tightly held money came into sharper focus at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, as alleged underworld figure and tender tycoon Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala detailed his relationship with businessman Hangwani Maumela.

His legal representative, advocate Anneline van den Heever, also returned after being absent on Monday because she was ill.

Matlala, back in the witness chair for his second day of testimony, described Maumela as a friend, fellow sports-car enthusiast and business associate.

READ: Maumela’s R10m Tembisa-tender Ferrari to be sold, SIU welcomes order

Maumela has featured prominently in allegations surrounding Gauteng health tenders. The commission’s chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked Matlala to explain their relationship and whether their dealings went beyond friendship and luxury vehicles.

Shared passion for sports cars

He said the relationship began around 2015 or 2016, after the two repeatedly met at a Sandton restaurant they both frequented. Their shared passion for sports cars brought them together, but Matlala acknowledged that money and business later became part of the relationship.

“Yes, we used to do that together,” Matlala said when asked about responding to Request For Quotations (RFQs) and sharing profits.

The evidence centred on the Gauteng Department of Health RFQs for medical consumables.

Matlala said they did not establish a joint company. Instead, money could be placed with a supplier of consumable goods for the Department of Health, creating credit from which stock could be obtained when an RFQ was awarded.

“It’s not like we open a mutual company and then have money in the bank for that specific purpose of this business,” he said.

He said the arrangement involved each man contributing funds and, when money was used, returning it with a profit. Asked by evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello on how the profit was calculated, Matlala said they each got 10% of whatever the profit on a particular project was.

Jotham Msibi relationship

The testimony then moved from the Gauteng health business to another relationship, the one between Maumela and the late businessman and taxi boss Jotham Msibi.

Matlala said he introduced the two after Maumela was selling a sports car and Msibi became interested in buying it.

“Mr. Msibi knew Mr. Maumela because of me,” Matlala told the commission.

He said he sometimes accompanied Maumela when visiting Msibi, and the car brought them into contact. Beyond that transaction, however, Matlala said he was not aware of a continuing relationship between the two.

READ: Police boss Shadrack Sibiya visited Jotham Msibi’s farm

The evidence became more complicated when the commission confronted Matlala with payments totalling about R4 million between Maumela and Msibi. Matlala said he had seen the payments in bank records but did not know what they were for.

“I said, I do not know what was that payment for because I did not know that they had a relationship. My relationship with Mr. Msibi was not like his with Mr. Maumela. He always referred to Mr. Maumela as ‘my son’s friend’ because he called me his son,” he said.

Matlala was also questioned about a proof of payment that he forwarded to Msibi. He said he did not remember sending it but explained how it could have happened.

“Mr. Maumela never had Mr. Msibi’s number. So, I forwarded it because I am the one who had Mr. Msibi’s number,” Matlala said.

He said he could not explain the transaction without making assumptions. Matlala suggested that one of the men must have asked him to forward it because of their respective contacts.

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