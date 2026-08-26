Matlala says former Hawks boss Senona gave him sensitive police documents

Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head, Major General Lesetja Senona allegedly handed Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala sensitive police documents containing personal information about officers, before the two of them travelled to Umhlanga, for a meeting with provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The disclosure emerged during Matlala’s evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, as Advocate Adila Hassim questioned him about his relationship with Senona and the events leading up to his meeting with Mkhwanazi.

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Hassim put it to Matlala that Senona had sent him a document on WhatsApp containing police information, including the names, ranks and identity numbers of officers, as well as photographs and other personal information.

Matlala confirmed that he had received and viewed the document.

“You went through it when he sent it to you?” Hassim asked.

“Yes, I did,” Matlala replied.

Matlala said he had not requested the documents from Senona.

The documents became significant because, according to Matlala, they were linked to a request that he approach a complainant, Esmael Nangy, about withdrawing criminal charges against police.

Nangy is a Mozambican businessman who has been linked to violent kidnapping-for-ransom syndicates operating across Mozambique and South Africa.

Following his encounters with law enforcement, Nangy launched major civil and criminal counterclaims against high-ranking South African police officials. He accused top officers, including Mkhwanazi and Senona, of unlawful arrest, assault, extortion, and torturing him on a farm to extract confessions.

Hassim asked what Senona had told him about the documents.

“He told me that I must speak to this guy (Nangy) to withdraw charges,” Matlala said.

Matlala said he eventually approached Nangy, who indicated that he was prepared to withdraw the charges but that other complainants, including his brother-in-law, were unwilling to do so.

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The evidence places the exchange before a later meeting between Matlala, Senona and Mkhwanazi at the Pearls in Umhlanga, in April 2025.

Matlala said former police minister Bheki Cele had been trying to arrange a meeting between him and Mkhwanazi after Matlala complained about problems involving SAPS purchase orders.

According to Matlala, Cele eventually arranged the April meeting.

On the day thereof, Senona collected him from the Oyster Box and drove him to the meeting place, said Matlala.

They went to an apartment, where Matlala said only the three men were present.

The meeting initially focused on Matlala’s dispute over SAPS purchase orders.

But Hassim also questioned Matlala about whether the sensitive documents and the Nangy matter were raised with Mkhwanazi. Matlala said the issue surrounding the documents was discussed, although he could not explain exactly how it arose.

Hassim then highlighted an apparent omission in Matlala’s earlier evidence to parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating alleged police criminality.

Before the April meeting, Matlala had already received the documents from Senona and had discussed the Nangy matter with him. Yet Matlala had not disclosed this in his statement to the ad hoc committee.

Hassim said questioned why he had not mentioned this meeting during the April 15 appearance.

Matlala initially said he could not remember, before acknowledging that he had not disclosed it.

“I didn’t think that was important,” he said.

Senona has previously faced questioning at the commission over his sharing of police information with Matlala. He defended providing an affidavit containing officers’ personal details, saying he had wanted to warn Matlala about Nangy, who lived in the same estate as Matlala.

The commission heard that the information included police officers’ identity numbers, cellphone numbers and station details.

Senona has denied wrongdoing and maintained that his relationship with Matlala was personal rather than professional. He also acknowledged accompanying Matlala to the Pearls meeting with Mkhwanazi, although he said he could not provide details of the conversation.

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