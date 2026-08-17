Mavuso Msimang steps down from key Harmony board roles

Veteran business leader Dr Mavuso Msimang has relinquished two influential governance positions at Harmony Gold, with the mining company announcing that independent non-executive director Frans “Faan” Lombard will take over as both chairperson of the nomination committee and lead independent director.

This marks a governance transition at one of South Africa’s largest gold producers.

In a notice to shareholders, Harmony said Lombard was appointed chairperson of the company’s nomination committee with effect from August 14.

While relinquishing the chairperson role, Msimang will remain a member of the nomination committee.

Harmony also announced that Lombard had been appointed lead independent director, a position previously held by Msimang.

The appointments took effect on the same date and add to Lombard’s existing responsibilities on the company’s audit and risk committee, where he has served since January 2025.

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Speaking to Sunday World, Harmony’s company secretary Shela Mohatla explained that the board goes through a review of the committee, and the nomination committee needed one more member as it was running with four members over time.

“It’s more of review of a board composition, and Faan, having recently joined the board, we just needed him to step into that role as well and as part of succession planning as well,” said Mohatla.

She explained that the board does rotation of directors every year.

Msimang, a respected business and public sector leader, has played a prominent role in Harmony’s corporate governance structures, while Lombard’s expanded responsibilities place him at the centre of the company’s board oversight framework.

Harmony said Msimang would continue contributing to the work of the nomination committee despite stepping down from the leadership roles.

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