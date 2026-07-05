Mayor’s house torched amid Ratanda water crisis, two dead in violent clashes

Tension over a prolonged water crisis in Ratanda escalated into violence this week, leaving two people dead and the home of Lesedi Local Municipality mayor Mcebise Nkosi destroyed by fire.

Ratanda residents, who had been without running water for more than a month, initially staged a peaceful protest to demand urgent intervention from the municipality, Arrive Alive reported on Saturday.

Demonstrators blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks, voicing frustration over what they described as neglect by authorities.

The situation turned violent after police fired rubber bullets at the crowd, injuring several protesters. Two individuals later died from their injuries, intensifying the residents’ anger.

After Nkosi’s address to the community, protesters allegedly set fire to his residence. The incident has further inflamed tension in Heidelberg, with residents accusing municipal leadership of failing to resolve the water shortages.

Authorities have yet to release a statement on the deaths or the destruction of the mayor’s property. The unrest highlights the growing frustration in Ratanda, where residents say basic service delivery has collapsed.

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