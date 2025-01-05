Mchunu freezes intelligence division posts

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued a stern directive halting all recruitment in the Crime Intelligence Division and disbanding the political killings task team. Mchunu outlined these bold moves in his explosive end-of-year letter to police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, dated December 31.

“All processes to fill vacant posts in the division should be halted immediately,” declared Mchunu, emphasising a complete freeze on filling posts at both the provincial and head office levels.

