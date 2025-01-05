News

Mchunu freezes intelligence division posts

By Sunday World
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued a stern directive halting all recruitment in the Crime Intelligence Division and disbanding the political killings task team. / Gallo Images
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued a stern directive halting all recruitment in the Crime Intelligence Division and disbanding the political killings task team. Mchunu outlined these bold moves in his explosive end-of-year letter to police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, dated December 31.
 
“All processes to fill vacant posts in the division should be halted immediately,” declared Mchunu, emphasising a complete freeze on filling posts at both the provincial and head office levels.
 

