Mental health is everyone’s business: Why silence is costing lives

Mental health is often spoken about in whispers, hidden behind closed doors or dismissed as a personal weakness. Yet the reality is that mental health is as important as physical health and ignoring it comes at a devastating cost, not only to individuals but to families, communities and society as a whole.

Mental health is not simply the absence of mental illness. It is our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It shapes how we think, feel, make decisions, cope with stress and build relationships. Good mental health allows people to contribute meaningfully to society, while poor mental health can rob individuals of their ability to work, learn and enjoy life.

The numbers paint a worrying picture. More than one billion people worldwide are living with a mental health condition. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) affects millions across the globe, while loneliness and social isolation are linked to an estimated 871,000 deaths every year. Alarmingly, teenagers are among the loneliest age groups, highlighting an urgent need for stronger emotional support systems for young people.

Despite these realities, stigma continues to discourage many people from seeking help. Far too often, individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia are labelled as weak, unstable or attention-seeking instead of being recognised as people living with legitimate health conditions that require care and treatment.

Professional diagnosis and treatment important

Mental illness is not caused by a lack of character or determination. Scientific evidence shows that mental health conditions can result from a combination of biological, psychological and environmental factors. Brain chemistry, genetics, trauma, chronic stress, substance abuse and adverse childhood experiences can all contribute to the development of mental illness. Like diabetes or hypertension, mental illness is a medical condition that deserves professional diagnosis and treatment.

Recognising the warning signs can save lives. Persistent sadness, overwhelming anxiety, withdrawal from loved ones, sudden mood changes, difficulty concentrating, loss of interest in daily activities, changes in sleeping or eating patterns, substance abuse and thoughts of self-harm should never be ignored. These are not simply “bad days”; they may be cries for help.

One of the greatest misconceptions is that mental illness cannot be treated. The truth is that millions of people recover or successfully manage their conditions through a combination of psychotherapy, medication, healthy lifestyle changes and strong support systems. Early intervention often makes a significant difference, reducing the severity of symptoms and improving long-term outcomes.

Consequences of delaying treatment

Unfortunately, delaying treatment has serious consequences. Research consistently shows that people living with severe mental health conditions have a life expectancy that is 10 to 20 years shorter than the general population. This is not only because of the illnesses themselves, but also because of delayed healthcare, discrimination, social exclusion and untreated physical health conditions.

Prevention also deserves greater attention. While not every mental illness can be prevented, we can reduce risk by creating healthier environments. Families, schools, workplaces and communities all have a role to play in promoting mental well-being. Encouraging open conversations, reducing stigma, supporting healthy lifestyles, addressing substance abuse and ensuring access to mental health services can make a profound difference.

In South Africa, support is available through public hospitals, clinics and specialised mental health services provided by the Department of Health. Organisations such as the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), the South African Federation for Mental Health and Lifeline Johannesburg continue to provide crisis intervention and support groups that have become lifelines for thousands of South Africans. The Gauteng Department of Social Development, through its Disability Unit provides support, counselling and awareness programmes to address mental health issues.

Employers must prioritise employee well-being

However, access to services alone is not enough. We need a society that treats mental health with the same urgency and compassion as physical health. We need employers who prioritise employee well-being, schools that equip learners with emotional resilience, communities that reject stigma, and families that create safe spaces for honest conversations.

No one should have to suffer in silence because they fear being judged. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of courage. Equally, offering kindness, patience and understanding to someone struggling with their mental health can be life changing.

Mental health should be everyone’s business. By breaking the silence, challenging stigma and supporting those in need, we can build healthier communities where people not only survive but thrive. The conversation must continue, because every life matters, and every mind deserves care.

Phetoho Maja works for the Gauteng department of social development.

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