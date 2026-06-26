Minnie Dlamini ordered to pay as SIU cracks down on R24.8m NLC ‘siphoning’ scheme

Media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini and several other recipients of National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funds have been ordered to repay money received irregularly, as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) intensifies efforts to recover millions siphoned through a controversial grant scheme.

The Special Tribunal directed the multiple individuals and entities — including Dlamini and Imbizo Events — to repay funds linked to a multimillion-rand NLC grant that was diverted from its intended purpose.

R2 million was paid to Ndzhuku Trading between July 23 and 28 2016.

R7.23 million was paid to Mshandukani Holdings between July 22 2016 and March 6 2017.

R15.35 million was paid to Ironbridge Travel Agency between July 22 and September 28 2016.

In addition, on July 22 2016, the Mshandukani Foundation paid a total of R240,000 to several beneficiaries under the reference “SASCOC Events”, including:

Dlamini and Imbizo Events had already entered into settlement agreements with the SIU, repaying R50,000 and about R70,000, respectively, after receiving funds tied to the grant for the 2016 Rio Olympics roadshow campaign.

Their repayments form part of a broader SIU investigation that exposed how nearly R25-million meant for Olympic awareness initiatives was channelled through the Mshandukani Foundation and distributed irregularly to various beneficiaries.

Central to the scheme is former NLC chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba, with investigators linking significant portions of the funds to companies and entities associated with him and his close associates.

According to the SIU’s findings, large chunks of the grant were funnelled into entities linked to Letwaba, including R15.35-million paid to Ironbridge Travel Agency and R3-million to the Mosokodi Business Trust.

Further payments were allegedly made directly to Letwaba and other officials, as well as to associated businesses and individuals.

The Tribunal has since ordered respondents — including sports body SASCOC, former officials and several companies — to repay about R24.8 -million that was deemed to have been unduly paid out.

In its ruling, the Tribunal found that SASCOC played a role in facilitating the diversion of funds, which had initially been approved within days of application despite the beneficiary non-profit having no track record.

The SIU investigation also uncovered how the Mshandukani Foundation was used as a conduit to channel funds to multiple recipients, including individuals whose identities were allegedly used without their knowledge.

As part of recovery efforts, the SIU previously secured preservation orders freezing assets worth nearly R25 million, including luxury properties and high-value equipment believed to have been acquired using the diverted funds.

The unit, which was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe corruption at the NLC, has emphasised that its focus remains on recovering public funds and holding all beneficiaries accountable.

It has also indicated that any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigations will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible prosecution.

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