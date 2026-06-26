Minnie Dlamini ordered to pay as SIU cracks down on R24.8m NLC ‘siphoning’ scheme

The Special Tribunal directed the multiple individuals and entities — including Dlamini and Imbizo Events — to repay funds linked to a multimillion-rand NLC grant that was diverted from its intended purpose.
The SIU stated:
- R15.35 million was paid to Ironbridge Travel Agency between July 22 and September 28 2016.
- R7.23 million was paid to Mshandukani Holdings between July 22 2016 and March 6 2017.
- R2 million was paid to Ndzhuku Trading between July 23 and 28 2016.
- Benza Consulting – R80,000;
- Imbizo Events – R85,000;
- Koleka Music Productions – R50,000; and
- Minenhle Dlamini – R50,000.
Dlamini and Imbizo Events had already entered into settlement agreements with the SIU, repaying R50,000 and about R70,000, respectively, after receiving funds tied to the grant for the 2016 Rio Olympics roadshow campaign.
Their repayments form part of a broader SIU investigation that exposed how nearly R25-million meant for Olympic awareness initiatives was channelled through the Mshandukani Foundation and distributed irregularly to various beneficiaries.
Central to the scheme is former NLC chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba, with investigators linking significant portions of the funds to companies and entities associated with him and his close associates.
According to the SIU’s findings, large chunks of the grant were funnelled into entities linked to Letwaba, including R15.35-million paid to Ironbridge Travel Agency and R3-million to the Mosokodi Business Trust.
Further payments were allegedly made directly to Letwaba and other officials, as well as to associated businesses and individuals.
The Tribunal has since ordered respondents — including sports body SASCOC, former officials and several companies — to repay about R24.8 -million that was deemed to have been unduly paid out.
In its ruling, the Tribunal found that SASCOC played a role in facilitating the diversion of funds, which had initially been approved within days of application despite the beneficiary non-profit having no track record.
The SIU investigation also uncovered how the Mshandukani Foundation was used as a conduit to channel funds to multiple recipients, including individuals whose identities were allegedly used without their knowledge.
As part of recovery efforts, the SIU previously secured preservation orders freezing assets worth nearly R25 million, including luxury properties and high-value equipment believed to have been acquired using the diverted funds.
The unit, which was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe corruption at the NLC, has emphasised that its focus remains on recovering public funds and holding all beneficiaries accountable.
It has also indicated that any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigations will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible prosecution.
- Media personality Minnie Dlamini and others were ordered by the Special Tribunal to repay irregularly received National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funds, linked to a controversial grant scheme.
- The funds, nearly R25 million intended for 2016 Olympic awareness, were channeled through the Mshandukani Foundation and diverted to entities connected to former NLC COO Philemon Letwaba and associates.
- Significant amounts went to entities linked to Letwaba, including R15.35 million to Ironbridge Travel Agency and R3 million to Mosokodi Business Trust, with some payments made directly to officials.
- Sports body SASCOC and other companies were found complicit in the fund diversion, facilitating payments despite beneficiaries lacking a track record, and are also ordered to repay the funds.
- The SIU has frozen assets worth nearly R25 million, continues its recovery efforts, and plans to refer any criminal findings to the National Prosecuting Authority for potential prosecution.
- R15.35 million paid to Ironbridge Travel Agency between July 22 and
September28 2016.
- R7.23 million paid to
Mshandukani Holdingsbetween July 22 2016 and March 6 2017.
- R2 million paid to
Ndzhuku Tradingbetween July 23 and 28 2016.
- Benza
Consulting– R80,000; Events – R85,000; Imbizo
- Koleka Music Productions – R50,000; and
Minenhle – R50,000. Dlamini
Central to the scheme is former NLC chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba, with investigators linking significant portions of the funds to companies and entities associated with him and his close associates.
In its ruling, the Tribunal found that SASCOC played a role in facilitating the diversion of funds, which had initially been approved within days of application despite the beneficiary non-profit having no track record.
As part of recovery efforts, the SIU previously secured preservation orders freezing assets worth nearly R25 million, including luxury properties and high-value equipment believed to have been acquired using the diverted funds.
It has also indicated that any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigations will be referred to the National