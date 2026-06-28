Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina faces deportation

Controversial former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is facing deportation from South Africa after she was caught allegedly living in Cape Town illegally earlier this month.
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- Chidimma Adetshina, a former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria, is facing deportation from South Africa.
- She was allegedly found living illegally in Cape Town earlier this month.
- The deportation proceedings are currently underway due to her immigration status.
- Adetshina's presence in South Africa has sparked controversy due to her celebrity status.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.