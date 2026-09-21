Missing SA journalist Micah Reddy’s family says they ‘don’t have any clear updates’

South African investigative journalist Micah Reddy has gone missing in Djibouti while on a reporting trip, his family said on Sunday, adding that they have received no information from authorities about his whereabouts since he was last heard from on Saturday.

Reddy, the Africa editor for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), arrived in the Horn of Africa nation on Thursday and had been in regular contact with family and colleagues before communication abruptly ceased, his brother Niall Reddy told Reuters on Sunday.

“We don’t have any clear updates on his status,” Niall said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists watchdog said in a post on X that it was “increasingly alarmed” that over 24 hours had elapsed since anyone had been able to reach Reddy or his fixer, Kooki Mahmoud.

“CPJ understands their reporting was not focused on Djibouti and urges Djiboutian authorities to establish their whereabouts, credibly confirm their safety, and promptly release them if detained,” Angela Quintal, CPJ Africa Director, said in a statement posted on X.

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Niall said Micah’s last contact with him was around 11 a.m. on Saturday, while his last known communication with colleagues was at about 1 p.m. the same day. Several hours later, messages sent to him via Signal and WhatsApp were no longer being delivered, prompting concern among relatives and colleagues.

Micah was staying at the Escale International hotel in Djibouti’s capital and was last known to have met Mahmoud in the hotel lobby, according to his family. Relatives said the hotel had provided little information about his movements after he was last seen.

Niall said his brother had not reported any threats before the trip and was not investigating the Djiboutian government during his visit.

He added that South African and British officials had sought information from Djibouti’s government following the journalist’s disappearance, but the family had so far received no clarity on his whereabouts and no official comment from authorities.

A senior official in the Djibouti presidency, Naguib Ali Taher, said that Micah had not registered for media accreditation in Djibouti.

“We need to check the tourist visa records to see if he came to Djibouti,” he said.

A spokesperson for the South African government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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