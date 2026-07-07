Mixed reactions as seven ex-MECs return to power in Mpumalanga

The return of some of Mpumalanga’s most recognisable political figures to positions of influence has reopened an old debate about experience versus recycling, following the provincial government’s unveiling of new boards for two of its flagship economic agencies.

The appointment of several former Mpumalanga MECs and ANC political heavyweights to the boards of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) and the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency (MEGA) has drawn sharply contrasting reactions.

While the provincial government says the appointments place seasoned leaders at the helm of institutions tasked with growing the economy, tourism stakeholders have welcomed key appointments, and the DA argues the move is another example of cadre deployment.

‘Governance boost’

Economic Development and Tourism MEC Jesta Sidell this week announced the new 11-member boards for both MTPA and MEGA, saying they would strengthen governance and provide much-needed stability at two of the province’s most important economic entities.

She reserved her highest praise for former deputy tourism minister Fish Mahlalela, who has been confirmed as chairperson of the MTPA board.

“The appointment of Mr Fish Mahlalela as chairperson of the board of the MTPA gives me renewed hope that we are on the right path towards repositioning the entity as a driver of tourism development in the province,” Sidell said.

Mahlalela is among Mpumalanga’s longest-serving political leaders. A former Umkhonto we Sizwe operative, he served as South Africa’s deputy minister of tourism between 2019 and 2024, represented the ANC in Parliament for a decade, chaired the ANC in Mpumalanga between 2002 and 2005 and held six MEC portfolios in the province, including environmental affairs and tourism, health, transport, local government, and safety and security.

‘Stable leadership key’

Sidell also welcomed the appointment of former health MEC Jabulani Mahlangu as chairperson of MEGA, saying both entities required stable leadership if they were to fulfil their legislative mandates and drive economic growth and job creation.

Mahlangu served on the Mpumalanga Executive Council from 2004 to 2010 under premiers Thabang Makwetla and David Mabuza. He later chaired Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Telecommunications and Postal Services until the 2019 general election.

Beyond the two chairpersons, the appointments signal the return of a generation of former provincial executive leaders. Joining the two boards are former MECs Mohita Latchminarain, Norah Mahlangu, Busisiwe Paulina Shiba, Sipho William Lubisi and Jacques Modipane, bringing the number of former MECs to seven across the two entities.

Collectively, the former MECs have presided over portfolios as varied as finance, health, economic development, public works, tourism, transport, local government and social development under premiers Mathews Phosa, Thabang Makwetla, David Mabuza and Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. To supporters, that depth of institutional memory equips the boards to navigate complex governance and economic challenges. To critics, it illustrates the ANC’s continued preference for familiar political hands over fresh appointments.

The appointments were warmly received by the Mpumalanga Tourism Think Tank.

Chairperson Oupa Pilane congratulated the entire MTPA board but singled out Mahlalela and fellow board member Raymond Sizile Ndlovu.

“We hope that their confirmation… will continue to strengthen the relationship between the MTPA Board and the Mpumalanga Tourism Think Tank. We look forward to working closely together and will soon organise the Mpumalanga Tourism Lekgotla to develop a comprehensive tourism growth plan supported by all stakeholders,” Pilane said.

DA not sold

The DA, however, offered a starkly different assessment.

Its provincial spokesperson on finance, economic development and tourism, Trudie Grovè-Morgan, described the appointments as “another example of ANC cadre deployment”.

“The DA does not welcome these new boards because we believe that most of the board members are beneficiaries of the ANC’s practice of cadre deployment where comrades and friends are routinely recycled into key influential or government positions, rather than opening opportunities for broader, merit-based appointments,” she said.

The party questioned the appointment of several members, including former finance MEC and MTPA chief executive Jacques Modipane, but made one notable concession.

“At least Mahlalela has experience in tourism,” the DA said.

It also challenged the new MTPA board to make implementing recommendations from a forensic investigation into alleged corruption, fraud and nepotism at the agency an immediate priority, arguing that the previous board had failed to act decisively against implicated officials.

Whether the appointments come to be remembered as the return of proven administrators or the recycling of the ANC’s old guard will ultimately be judged not by the political pedigree of those around the boardroom table, but by whether MTPA and MEGA can translate decades of experience into tangible jobs, investment and economic growth for Mpumalanga.

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