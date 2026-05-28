MK Party chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi arrested for ‘extorting’ R233K from members

The Hawks have arrested MK Party Chief Whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi over allegations that she forced parliamentary staff members to hand over up to 60% of their salaries under the guise of raising money for the party president’s legal costs.

Although the Hawks have yet to name her, Sunday World has independently established that the suspect is Mokoena-Zondi.

The 46-year-old was served with a warrant of arrest on Thursday and was expected to make her first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court later in the day.

Confirming the arrest, Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the matter stems from allegations involving four staff members recruited into the party during 2024.

“It is alleged that from August 2024 to December 2024 the suspect headhunted and recruited four individuals into the party as researchers,” said Hani.

Party members scammed of over R200 000

According to the Hawks, the employees were allegedly required to surrender a substantial portion of their earnings after being appointed.

“During their employment, she demanded payments under the pretext it was for the legal cost of the president of the same party,” said Hani.

The anti-corruption unit alleges the employees had little choice but to comply.

“They were forced to pay 50% to 60% of their salaries,” said Hani.

The Hawks further allege that the scheme generated hundreds of thousands of rand from the affected employees.

“In total, the suspect defrauded the members of approximately R233 317.99,” said Hani.

The arrest comes months after allegations surfaced that parliamentary staff members were allegedly instructed to make regular payments after securing positions within the party.

The claims first attracted national attention following reports that some employees were allegedly told the money was needed to assist with the legal expenses of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.

Internal disciplinary process was initiated

At the time, the allegations triggered an internal disciplinary process within the party, with reports indicating that staff members had complained of financial pressure and threats linked to their employment.

The Hawks have not disclosed whether additional arrests are expected or whether further charges could be added as investigations continue.

The matter is likely to place renewed pressure on the MK Party, which has faced a series of internal disputes and disciplinary battles since becoming one of the country’s largest opposition parties following the 2024 general election.

Mokoena-Zondi is expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud, where the state is expected to outline the basis of its case against her.

This story has been updated

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