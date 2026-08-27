MK Party expels Litchfield-Tshabalala, Pumlani Kubukeli ‘as per presidential decree’

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has expelled member of parliament Pumlani Kubukeli, who is also the former convener of the organisation’s Strategic Presidential Team (SPT).

The party has also expelled Dr Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala from the party, with immediate effect.

Both Kubukeli and Litchfield-Tshabalala were informed of their respective expulsions on August 27, 2026, in letters signed by MKP secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo.

Reads a statement released by the MK Party:

“The decision follows series of acts and conduct attributed to the two members which, in the determination of the Party leadership, have been detrimental to the good name, reputation, integrity and interests of the organisation, and have undermined the unity and organisational discipline of the party.”

Zuma’s ‘presidential decree’

“As per the presidential decree, this letter confirms the decision of the president of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, communicated to you, namely, your expulsion and termination of your membership in the uMkhonto weSizwe Party,” read the letters addressed to both Litchfield-Tshabalala and Kubukeli.

Insiders within the MKP’s National High Command (NDC) told Sunday World that the abrupt expulsion of particularly Kubukeli raises questions about the process followed by the MKP leadership, and whether Kubukeli was given an opportunity to defend himself.

“The expulsion of Kubukeli comes against the backdrop of allegations he has previously raised concerning alleged financial irregularities within the party, including claims involving approximately R33 million. This raises questions about the meaning and constitutional basis of the reference to a ‘Presidential decree’, including whether president Zuma has the unilateral authority to terminate the membership of a senior party official,” our source said.

“Clearly you could see that this is a revenge against Kubukeli after he had opened a criminal case against Nomvalo and Brian Molefe early this month.”

“Your publication reported about that criminal case, and later Kubukeli was forced to drop the charges by Tony Yengeni.”

READ: ‘Yengeni pushed me to drop fraud charges against Nomvalo, Molefe’ – MKP convenor

Why was Kubukeli really removed?

Another insider who is a top leader at the party said that the timing of the expulsion is likely to attract scrutiny over whether Kubukeli’s removal is connected to his allegations against party officials or broader political disagreements within the organisation.

“If you can check that letter written by Nomvalo, there is nowhere in it where it provides details of the allegations against Kubukeli or explains whether a disciplinary committee, the NDC, the National Leadership Core (NLC) or another formal structure considered his case,” said our source.

In the letter Nomvalo penned, he did not indicate whether the party had given Kubukeli any avenue to appeal the decision of his expulsion marked as final.

Balance of power

The expulsion also provides a fresh test of the balance of power between Zuma and other senior figures in the MKP, particularly over the extent of the party president’s authority to make binding decisions affecting elected representatives and senior members.

“The leadership should explain if there is any evidence existing against him or whether Kubukeli was afforded due process and also state categorically who authorised his expulsion and what constitutional provision empowers the President to issue such a decree,” said a source.

Kubukeli responds

When asked for comment, Kubukeli said that he only found out from Sunday World that he had been expelled from MKP by Nomvalo.

“This was never communicated to me by the president or anyone else. This is the first time I am receiving it, and it has come from the secretary-general. The letter is fundamentally flawed because neither the secretary-general or the president has powers to dismiss a member. Those powers reside with the National Disciplinary Committee. If this letter is genuine, I will seek legal advice because I cannot accept a decision that appears to have bypassed the party’s own disciplinary processes,” said Kubukeli.

He added that he joined uMkhonto WeSizwe – the African National Congress (ANC)’s military wing in Angola in 1982 and this is why when the MK Party was formed, he felt that this was the vehicle that would finally emancipate the people of South Africa where the ANC had failed.

“Now, a young man [Nomvalo] in his 30s decides to take that opportunity from me because I laid a charge against him and others for embezzling public funds meant for the party. I was invited by President Zuma to lead the STP and now I’m being persecuted for that. There are no reasons given for my expulsion. No allegations, no charges and no disciplinary findings have been presented to me. No national official, including the president, discussed this matter with me. If this decision truly came from the president, I would expect it to carry his signature.

“I cannot rule out that this may be linked to my role as SPT convener, a position I was appointed to through a presidential directive. It may also be connected to the criminal case I opened in defence of the MK Party against those I believe were responsible for wrongdoing. I will not simply accept an expulsion that was never discussed with me and provides no explanation for why I am being removed. I’m being expelled by a party that prides itself as honouring MK veterans. Even Tambo never dismissed me from MK, who is Nomvalo” said Kubukeli.

Nomvalo and the party’s spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu, had not responded to detailed questions sent to them at the time of publishing.

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