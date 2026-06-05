MK Party member of parliament Mzikayise Ntshingila has died.

MK Party member of parliament Edward Mzikayise Ntshingila has died following a prolonged illness, the party confirmed on Friday.
Ntshingila, who played a key role in the party’s rise during the 2024 general elections, passed away on Thursday after battling ill health for some time.
His death was confirmed by party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu, who described Ntshingila as a committed servant of the party and the people.
Ntshingila served as the MK Party’s election manager during its debut in the 2024 elections, where it emerged as the third-largest political party in South Africa — a significant milestone for the organisation led by former president Jacob Zuma.
He was later sworn in as a member of parliament, contributing to the party’s growing presence in national politics.
“Ntshingila has passed away, I can confirm,” said Mahlangu, adding that the party leadership would be meeting with the Ntshingila family on Friday.
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- MK Party MP Edward Mzikayise Ntshingila died on Thursday after a prolonged illness.
- Ntshingila was instrumental in the MK Party’s rise during the 2024 general elections.
- He served as the MK Party’s election manager during its debut, helping it become South Africa’s third-largest party.
- Ntshingila was later sworn in as a member of parliament, contributing to the party’s national growth.
- Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu confirmed his death and noted the leadership’s planned meeting with his family.
MK Party member of parliament Edward Mzikayise
His death was confirmed by party spokesperson Sifiso
He was later sworn in as a member of parliament, contributing to the party’s growing presence in national politics.
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