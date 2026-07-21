Mkhwanazi, Witness K added as accused in R15m precious stones robbery case

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K, who previously testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, have been added as accused in the alleged R15-million precious stones robbery case.

The pair appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where they were each granted unopposed bail of R5 000.

Mkhwanazi and Witness K will now join their co-accused, Adrian Norman Mackenzie and Keisha Leigh Stols, in the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The matter was postponed to August 25 to allow for further investigation.

Precious stones robbery

According to the state, the accused were involved in the robbery of precious stones valued at about R15-million in Johannesburg in February 2023.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it remains committed to ensuring that the matter is prosecuted fairly and impartially.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring that all prosecutions are conducted fairly, impartially and in accordance with the law,” said NPA communications officer for the Gauteng Division in Johannesburg, Magaboke Mohlatlole.

The case is expected to return to court next month as investigations continue.

Witness K, an inspector from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), was arrested over the theft of precious stones worth R15-million on Friday.

This was after she testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, detailing alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) involving the stolen precious stones, falsified police records and claims of organised criminal activity within law enforcement ranks last month.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga allowed Witness K to testify in camera due to concerns for her safety.

While her identity remains strictly confidential, the inspector was fetched from her home by the police on Friday afternoon.

Romantic affair between Mkhwanazi and Witness K

During her testimony, Witness K detailed her personal relationship with suspended EMPD deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi. She told the commission that she met Mkhwanazi in 2022 and began dating him the following year, after he had already been suspended from the EMPD.

Witness K told the commission that Mkhwanazi regularly sought financial assistance from her throughout their relationship.

“His requests for financial assistance were very frequent, and despite promising to do so, he did not pay me back. As his girlfriend, I made plans to assist him with groceries, paying for his legal fees and his disciplinary case at work, and helping him to pay the school fees for his children. However, things got to a point where I was no longer able to assist him financially.”

Witness K told the commission that her romantic relationship with Mkhwanazi deteriorated after the money was distributed and that they eventually stopped communicating.

She further claimed that she had been used by those involved because she was unaware of the quality and value of the stones. According to her testimony, Mkhwanazi had instructed her to act as an informant in exchange for payment.

“The seizure of the precious stones was not a joint operation with provincial authorities as previously stated by suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. He said I must keep my ear to the ground and pass him any information in exchange for money.”

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