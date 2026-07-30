Mmamoloko Kubayi orders lifestyle audits for all Idac staff

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has ordered lifestyle audits for every employee at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), saying the anti-corruption unit will be rebuilt rather than dismantled despite damning evidence before the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Kubayi made the announcement during a joint media briefing with National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andy Mothibi at the National Prosecuting Authority’s headquarters in Pretoria on Thursday, hours after the commission heard fresh allegations that prosecutors and investigators routinely ignored legal processes under former Idac head Adv Andrea Johnson.

Disbandment not an option

Rejecting growing calls for Idac to be disbanded, Kubayi said the misconduct allegedly committed by individuals should not be used to destroy an institution created to combat high-level corruption.

“Those who are making these calls must disabuse themselves of the tendency to reduce institutions to individuals. Individuals come and go but institutions remain and we must defend and protect institutions because they are formed to fulfil a societal need rather than the agendas of individuals,” Kubayi said.

Evidence points to abuse of authority

She acknowledged that evidence emerging from the commission pointed to officials deliberately abandoning established operational standards and abusing their authority.

“What has also come to light is that there are individuals who deliberately deviated from established norms and standards, deviated from written standard operating procedures to achieve their own ends within Idac,” she said.

Kubayi announces sweeping reform programme

Kubayi announced a sweeping reform programme that includes lifestyle audits for every Idac employee, verification of staff qualifications, disciplinary action against implicated officials and a comprehensive audit of all investigations handled by the unit.

Human resources officials have been instructed to compare the qualifications and job profiles of all 146 employees against their appointments, a process expected to be completed by 14 August.

At the same time, every employee will undergo an urgent lifestyle audit.

‘Heads are rolling’

Kubayi confirmed that chief investigator Dylan Perumal had been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings, while investigators Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun have already been suspended as disciplinary processes begin.

A senior investigator from the Special Investigating Unit will also be seconded to the NPA to conduct a full audit of Idac’s cases, including reviewing every Section 28 authorisation to determine whether investigations complied with the law and fell within the unit’s mandate.

Cases already before the courts will also be reviewed to determine whether accused persons were lawfully charged.

She added that an acting head will be announced next week.

The minister said Idac’s recently established oversight office, headed by retired Judge Takalani Raulinga, would strengthen accountability by independently investigating complaints against the directorate.

‘Indian cabal claims untrue’

Kubayi also sought to dispel claims circulating in public that Idac had become an “Indian cabal”.

She released demographic figures showing that 81.2% of investigators are African, with Indians making up 10.1%, coloured employees 7.3% and whites 1.5%.

Among prosecutors, 50% are African, 32.5% are white and 17.5% are Indian.

“It is clear from the statistics that the demographic composition is reflective of the population demographic of the country,” she said.

‘Wrongdoing is wrongdoing’

“Let me make it clear that wrongdoing is wrongdoing. It should not be allowed to happen regardless of who is involved.”

Kubayi also announced a review of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, saying recent events exposed weaknesses in the law governing Idac and the NPA.

Among the proposed reforms are fixed terms of office for directors of public prosecutions and the head of Idac, stronger internal accountability mechanisms and new measures to eliminate conflicts of interest where prosecutors are required to make decisions involving colleagues.

Mothibi said the NPA had already launched a six-month “reset project” aimed at bringing Idac back into line with lawful investigative practice.

He said referral systems, authorisation procedures, operational processes and case management would all be reviewed following evidence before the Madlanga Commission that some investigations were initiated outside the legislative framework.

“Another important area is the audit of the cases that are within Idac. Regular reviews of cases and regular reporting in cases,” Mothibi said.

Kubayi urged all Idac employees to cooperate fully with the Madlanga Commission by providing truthful affidavits and testimony, saying restoring public confidence in the anti-corruption unit would require complete transparency and accountability.