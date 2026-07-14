Moloto granted R50k bail over alleged torching of ex-partner’s bakkie

Polokwane businessman and rehabilitation centre owner Tsebe Phillimon Moloto has been granted R50 000 bail after appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on charges of malicious damage to property linked to the alleged torching of his former girlfriend and business partner’s vehicle and business sign.

The 51-year-old faces two counts of malicious damage to property. He made a brief appearance in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court before his matter was transferred to the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Moloto and the complainant were previously in a romantic relationship and jointly operated the LADGAC Rehabilitation Centre in Seshego. The relationship later broke down, both personally and professionally, after which the complainant allegedly opened her own rehabilitation centre.

Vehicle set alight

The state alleges that on 28 June 2026, Moloto poured a flammable substance onto the complainant’s Toyota Hilux while it was parked outside her parents’ home in Seshego Zone 3, before setting it alight.

The blaze destroyed the vehicle and spread to part of the house, where seven people were asleep at the time. Neighbours managed to extinguish the fire before anyone was injured. Police have estimated the damage at approximately R800,000.

In a second incident on the same day, Moloto is accused of setting fire to a signboard advertising the complainant’s newly established rehabilitation business in Ladanna.

His arrest on Monday followed an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Limpopo Provincial Tracking Team and the Provincial Investigation Unit. Police also seized a Toyota Fortuner believed to have been used during the alleged commission of the offences.

Call for bail denial

Earlier on Tuesday, members of Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism and Crime (LADGAC) gathered outside the Seshego Magistrate’s Court, urging the court to deny Moloto bail.

LADGAC-Lebo manager Daniel Lekganyane said members feared for their safety and believed Moloto should remain in custody.

“We believe he poses a danger to the community, and members fear for their safety,” Lekganyane said.

Despite the objections, the court granted Moloto bail of R50 000.

The case has been postponed to September 22 2026 for further police investigations.

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