More jail days for Brown Mogotsi

The case involving alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi was postponed to June 22 following a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

His legal team indicated it intends to present new facts in support of a fresh bail application.

Mogotsi, dressed in a tracksuit and white sneakers, appeared briefly in the dock before proceedings were adjourned and he was returned to his cell. The postponement will allow his attorneys to place additional information before the court in an effort to secure his release on bail.

Previously, the court found that Mogotsi had not been forthcoming regarding his residential address, raising concerns that he could evade trial if released.

New information

Speaking outside court, Mogotsi’s attorney, Makau Sekgatja, confirmed that the defence had gathered new information that it believes could alter the court’s assessment of his suitability for bail.

Mogotsi is facing numerous serious charges, including perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a public place. The charges arise from allegations that he orchestrated and staged an assassination attempt against himself in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in November 2025.

According to the state, police were called to the scene on November 3, 2025, following reports of a shooting. Officers discovered Mogotsi’s vehicle riddled with bullet holes and found several spent 9mm cartridge cases in the vicinity.

However, investigators allege that forensic evidence and witness accounts contradicted Mogotsi’s version of events. Prosecutors told the court that crime scene reconstruction and ballistic analysis suggested the vehicle was stationary when it was fired upon, casting doubt on claims that the shooting was a genuine assassination attempt.

The state further argued that the evidence pointed to a carefully staged incident designed to mislead law enforcement authorities. As a result, prosecutors opposed bail, relying heavily on testimony from the investigating officer regarding the strength of the case and concerns over the accused’s credibility.

Mogotsi was arrested after his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in May.

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