More loadshedding on the cards this week

By Kabelo Khumalo

Embattled power producer Eskom said today the power system is “severely constrained” as the return of generation units is delayed – increasing chances of loadshedding.

The company in a statement said the grid will come under pressure this week due to the unavailability of eight generation units.

“While some of the units will be returned to service this evening and tomorrow, the system is expected to remain severely constrained for the rest of the week.The return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed. Generation units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal, and two units at Hendrina have been shut down,’ Eskom said.


“Eskom again wishes to remind the public that the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile. While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may tip the country into loadshedding,” the power utility added.

Eskom implemented Stage 2 loadshedding until 10pm on Thursday and between 8am and 10pm on Friday.

