Moscow restaurant explosion kills 3, injures 21

Three people were killed and 21 others injured after an improvised explosive device detonated at a restaurant in central Moscow, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee says.
The NAC said on Saturday that a woman attempted to bring the explosive device into the restaurant near Kudrinskaya Square. She was killed when it detonated.
One of the other two fatalities was a security guard who had prevented the woman from entering the restaurant with the explosive device, the NAC said. The third victim was a restaurant patron.
Earlier reports said the explosion occurred near a summer café in the Kudrinskaya Square area, killing three people and injuring 15.
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- An improvised explosive device detonated at a restaurant near Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow.
- Three people were killed and 21 others injured in the explosion.
- The woman who tried to bring the bomb into the restaurant was killed in the blast.
- Among the fatalities was a security guard who stopped the woman from entering with the device.
- The third victim was a restaurant patron.
One of the other two fatalities was a security guard who had prevented the woman from entering the restaurant with the explosive device, the NAC said.
Earlier reports said the explosion occurred near a summer café in the Kudrinskaya Square area, killing three people and injuring 15.