Moscow restaurant explosion kills 3, injures 21

Three people were killed and 21 others injured after an improvised explosive device detonated at a restaurant in central Moscow, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee says.

The NAC said on Saturday that a woman attempted to bring the explosive device into the restaurant near Kudrinskaya Square. She was killed when it detonated.

One of the other two fatalities was a security guard who had prevented the woman from entering the restaurant with the explosive device, the NAC said. The third victim was a restaurant patron.

Earlier reports said the explosion occurred near a summer café in the Kudrinskaya Square area, killing three people and injuring 15.

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