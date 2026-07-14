MPs call for probe into controversial Limpopo Bokkieweek

Parliament has called for an urgent investigation into the Bokkieweek sporting tournament in Limpopo.

This comes after reports alleging it was an Afrikaner-only event, with only Afrikaans-medium schools participating. It is also alleged that participating teams were grouped according to South Africa’s pre-democracy provincial boundaries.

Chairperson of Parliament’s Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries, Makhi Feni, urged the Department of Basic Education to establish the circumstances surrounding the event.

Call for clarity given SA’s history

Feni said Parliament was concerned that it first learnt of the tournament through media reports and questioned whether it was organised in a manner consistent with the country’s transformation agenda.

“It is concerning that we had to learn about the Bokkieweek event through media reports,” Feni said in a statement.

“The circumstances surrounding the event need clarification, particularly given South Africa’s history and the considerable progress made over the years in promoting unity and inclusion.”

The tournament, organised by Afrikaner Volkseie Sport (AVS), reportedly featured the singing of the apartheid-era anthem.

Feni said these allegations should form part of a comprehensive investigation by the departments of Basic Education and Sport, Arts and Culture, together with the relevant school sport structures.

‘School sport should contribute to social cohesion’

He said investigators should determine whether any learners were unfairly discriminated against, how participating schools were selected, what role educators and principals played in the event, and why so little public information about the tournament was available beforehand.

According to reports published over the weekend, three sporting associations declined invitations to participate in the event.

Feni commended those organisations, saying school sport should unite young South Africans instead of becoming associated with exclusion or political agendas.

“School sport should contribute to social cohesion and provide children from all backgrounds with opportunities to participate on an equal basis,” he said.

“When school sport becomes associated with political or exclusionary agendas, it should concern all South Africans. Sport should bring learners together and promote mutual respect, rather than deepen divisions or create the impression that transformation and inclusion are not being advanced.”

The committee chairperson warned that events such as Bokkieweek could erode public trust if questions surrounding their organisation were left unanswered.

“On behalf of the committee, I call on the relevant departments to investigate this matter thoroughly and establish how the event came to be presented and organised as a school sporting event,” Feni said.

Organisers reject allegations of racism

The parliamentary intervention adds to mounting scrutiny of the Limpopo tournament after South Africa’s rugby, hockey and netball governing bodies distanced themselves from the event over the weekend.

Meanwhile, organisers have rejected allegations of racism, maintaining that Bokkieweek is a cultural sporting festival intended to preserve Afrikaner heritage rather than exclude participants on racial grounds.

The outcome of the requested investigation is expected to determine whether the tournament complied with constitutional principles governing school sport and learner participation.

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