Mpumalanga cops arrest 14 undocumented immigrants during Abahambe march

A total of 14 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Mpumalanga’s coal mining town of Emalahleni on Thursday after authorities conducted immigration checks during a mass anti-illegal immigration march attended by about 1,500 people.

The arrests were made during a demonstration linked to the growing Abahambe movement, which has been organising marches across South Africa calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and action against undocumented foreign nationals.

According to Mpumalanga police, the march began at a park in Vosman at about 9am before proceeding to the Witbank central business district, where marchers handed over a memorandum to the Executive Mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality.

Police, together with other law-enforcement agencies, were deployed to monitor the procession and ensure public safety.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the march unfolded peacefully and without major incidents.

“The march went on without any major incidents and culminated in the handing over of a memorandum to the Executive Mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality,” said Mdhluli.

He said officials from the Department of Home Affairs processed foreign nationals encountered during the operation.

“It was during this time when it was discovered that amongst them, 14 had no valid documentation to be in South Africa hence they were apprehended then charged accordingly,” Mdhluli said.

The arrests come amid a growing national debate over illegal immigration, border control and law enforcement. The Abahambe campaign has gained traction in several provinces, attracting supporters who argue that government must act more decisively against undocumented immigration.

The movement has become one of the most visible grassroots campaigns on the issue, drawing thousands of participants to marches and public demonstrations. Supporters argue that undocumented immigration places additional pressure on employment opportunities, public healthcare, housing and other government services.

Critics, however, have warned that anti-immigration campaigns risk fuelling xenophobia and unfairly blaming foreign nationals for broader socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The issue recently drew international attention after hundreds of Ghanaian nationals accepted voluntary repatriation assistance from their government following anti-immigration protests in parts of South Africa.

Despite the tensions surrounding the debate, police have urged communities to remain within the bounds of the law when raising concerns.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi said law-enforcement agencies would remain vigilant.

“While communities have the right to raise their concerns through lawful and peaceful means, we strongly discourage any form of vigilantism. We encourage people to work together with law enforcement agencies and report criminal activities through the proper legal channels,” said Mkhwanazi.

Police said officers would continue working with other law-enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with South African laws while maintaining public order and safety.

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