Mpumalanga MECs commit billions to jobs, infrastructure

Mpumalanga’s MECs have outlined an ambitious programme of infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, healthcare and housing projects aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating jobs across the province.

The commitments were announced as provincial departments began tabling their Policy and Budget Speeches for the 2026/27 financial year, setting out priorities and spending plans under the seventh administration.

The programme includes major investments in roads, healthcare facilities, agriculture, youth development and housing, with provincial government positioning job creation and service delivery as central objectives for the year ahead.

Mpumalanga provincial government spokesperson George Mthethwa said the speeches reflected government’s determination to improve the lives of residents across the province.

“Mpumalanga provincial government departments have begun delivering their Policy and Budget Speeches, outlining key commitments, investments and achievements that reinforce the 7th Administration’s resolve to improve the lives of all people of Mpumalanga,” said Mthethwa.

Hybrid Rice Project partnership

Among the headline initiatives is a partnership between the Office of the Premier and the University of Mpumalanga on a Hybrid Rice Project.

“The Office of the Premier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Mpumalanga on the Hybrid Rice project, expected to create approximately 388,000 jobs,” Mthethwa said.

The Office of the Premier has also awarded 27 Premier’s Discretionary Bursaries worth R4 million for the 2026 academic year, with more than 60% of the beneficiaries being female students.

R2.3bn towards transport infrastructure

In the infrastructure sector, the Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport has allocated R2.3 billion towards transport infrastructure.

Mthethwa said the investment would support economic activity in key sectors of the provincial economy.

“The Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport is allocating R2.3 billion to transport infrastructure supporting rural growth, tourism and coal transportation in the new financial year,” he said.

He added that the department had completed two flagship projects.

“The department has also successfully completed the Mpumalanga International Food Market and Mkhondo Boarding School,” said Mthethwa.

Revitalising ageing tourism infrastructure

Tourism development also features prominently in the provincial programme. According to Mthethwa, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism remains committed to supporting the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency in revitalising ageing infrastructure and developing new tourism offerings across the province.

Economic activity in the province received a further boost through the performance of the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.

“The Mpumalanga Economic Regulator generated approximately R2 billion in revenue for the current financial year, up from R1.5 billion in the previous financial year,” Mthethwa said.

Clinical skills training target exceeded

In the health sector, the Department of Health exceeded its clinical skills training target, training 4,277 healthcare workers against a target of 3,000 and 946 frontline workers on customer care against a target of 200.

Mthethwa said key health infrastructure projects had also been completed.

“King Nyabela District Hospital and Troya Clinic have been completed and operationalised, with several more facilities planned for commissioning in the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year,” he said.

Combatting FMD, youth development key focus

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of the province’s growth strategy. Through a partnership with the National Empowerment Fund, qualifying farmers will be able to access financing of up to R7.5 million through the newly established Mpumalanga Agro-Fund at an interest rate of 2.5%.

The province has also intensified efforts to combat Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), vaccinating more than 500,000 cattle and targeting 80% coverage of the estimated provincial herd by August.

Youth development and housing delivery also form part of the programme. The Department of Social Development will fund 53 Youth Development Centres, while the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs plans to deliver 1,828 subsidised houses, issue 2,500 title deeds and service 2,250 residential sites.

Summing up the provincial government’s programme, Mthethwa said the commitments reflected a coordinated effort to drive development across multiple sectors.

“Collectively, these achievements and commitments reflect the Mpumalanga Provincial Government’s unwavering determination to build a capable, responsive and developmental state, one that delivers tangible results for its people across health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, social and economic development,” he concluded.

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