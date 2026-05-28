Mpumalanga top official arrested over murder of anti-corruption director

A Mpumalanga Office of the Premier official has been arrested and charged with the murder of anti-corruption director Mabidi Izzy Machaba, who was ambushed and shot 29 times during the administration of former premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane while investigating alleged government corruption.

The suspect, Eckson Mkhonto, 53, was arrested in Tonga, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

Mkhonto is employed by the Mpumalanga Office of the Premier and is affectionately known among colleagues and associates as “Never Die”.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrest to Sunday World.

“On 27 May 2026, Tshwane District detectives traced and arrested a 53-year-old man at Tonga in Mpumalanga for a [deadly shooting] that occurred in 2023 at Villeria in Gauteng Province,” said Nevhuhulwi.

The Mpumalanga Provincial Government has publicly acknowledged the arrest.

“The Office of the Premier has noted the ongoing investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies, which led to the arrest of two officials,” said provincial government spokesperson George Mthethwa on Thursday.

“The office acknowledges the arrest and further urges all interested parties to observe the principle of innocence until proven guilty.”

The late Machaba served as a director in the Integrity Management Unit within the Mpumalanga Office of the Premier.

The unit is responsible for investigating corruption, procurement irregularities, maladministration and other forms of wrongdoing within government structures.

Machaba riddled with 29 bullets

His work frequently involved scrutinising allegations of dodgy tenders and contracts worth millions of rands.

The shooting took place before former Mpumalanga Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane made way for Mandla Ndlovu to take over the reigns.

In 2023, Machaba was ambushed in Villeria, Pretoria, and riddled with 29 bullets. Although he survived the attack, his health deteriorated significantly in the months that followed.

After a lengthy battle with his injuries, he died in December 2024.

His killing sent shockwaves through government circles and raised serious concerns about the safety of officials tasked with investigating corruption and financial misconduct.

The breakthrough arrest follows years of investigation by Tshwane District detectives.

Police are still searching for another suspect linked to the murder.

“The team is still on the lookout for the second suspect who failed to hand himself over to the police after he promised to do so,” said Nevhuhulwi.

The motive for Machaba’s murder has not yet been disclosed. Nevhuhulwi said Mkhonto was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

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