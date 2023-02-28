Murder accused ANC MP Kula has his back against the wall

The walls are caving in and there seems to be no easy way out for murder accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula.

This after Kula attempted to appeal his bail application outcome, which was struck off the court roll by the North West High Court on Friday.

Kula is accused of the murder of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi. He was arrested on January 20 and charged after Motlhomi’s body was discovered in what seemed like a robbery gone wrong in November 2022.

At the time, the police reported that Motlhomi sustained a stab wound to the back, however, the object used to commit the crime was not found at the crime scene.

On February 1, the embattled MP was denied bail by the Orkney magistrate’s court in the North West, which prompted him to launch an appeal that was heard last week.

Henry Mamothame, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Kula’s case has been postponed to March 14 for further investigations.

“Kula was charged with murdering his wife and the court denied him bail in his last court appearance. The appeal on the bail judgment was also struck off the roll.

“Senior state advocate Benny Kalakgosi urged the court to strike the matter off the roll, as the papers submitted by Kula’s attorney were not in order.

“Judge Andre Peterson ruled in favour of the state and the matter was struck off the roll.”

Mamothame said the NPA will now focus on building a strong case against Kula pending the finalisation of investigations in preparation for trial.

Kula’s case is expected to be heard in the high court.

Mamothame confirmed that the NPA is engaging with the director of public prosecutions to consider the nature of the case and transfer it.

“An application will also be made at a later stage with the director of public prosecutions in North West for the matter to be transferred to a higher court owing to its serious nature.”

The thirty-four-year-old Kula remains in police custody until his next court appearance.

