Murder decline slows as Puleng Dimpane vows tougher SAPS response

South Africa recorded fewer murders during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, but police leadership has warned that the pace of improvement is slowing and called for intensified action in crime hotspots.

Acting National Commissioner Gen Puleng Dimpane revealed the latest South African Police Service (SAPS) crime statistics in Pretoria on Friday, showing that murder cases declined by 5.9%, from 5 770 to 5 427. This translates to 343 fewer murders compared with the same period last year.

While welcoming the decline, Dimpane cautioned that the reduction fell short of the 9.5% decrease recorded in the previous quarter.

“We must also be candid that the 5.9% decrease is lower than the 9.5% reduction recorded in the preceding quarter,” she said.

“This means that while we are making inroads, the pace of progress is not yet where it must be.”

She said SAPS would redirect resources, personnel and operational deployments to areas where crime remains most prevalent.

Intensive operations yield results

The latest figures come despite an extensive nationwide policing effort during the reporting period.

Through Operation Shanela, SAPS conducted more than 440 000 high-visibility patrols, over 520 000 stop-and-search operations and 3 494 roadblocks.

These operations resulted in the arrest of 171 986 suspects, including 28 475 wanted individuals linked to serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual offences and illegal firearm possession.

Dimpane said the statistics reflect encouraging progress but also highlight ongoing challenges.

“The statistics show areas of progress, but they also expose areas where the criminal threat remains stubborn and unacceptable,” she said.

Decline in violent and contact crimes

Several key crime categories registered notable decreases.

Contact crime declined by 2.3%, falling from 145 446 to 142 112 cases, while sexual offences dropped by a marginal 0.8%.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by 14.7%, while trio crimes, which include carjacking, residential robbery and business robbery, declined by 16.4%.

Among the biggest reductions recorded were:

Carjacking: down 18.2%

Robbery at residential premises: down 17.6%

Robbery at non-residential premises: down 11.8%

Truck hijacking: down 21%

“These are important movements and they provide evidence that sustained, targeted and intelligence-led operations can shift the crime picture,” Dimpane said.

Assault and attempted murder remain concerns

Despite the overall improvements, SAPS identified attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and common assault as significant areas of concern.

Dimpane said alcohol and drug abuse continue to fuel many violent crimes across the country, underscoring the need for broader interventions beyond traditional law enforcement.

Crackdown on illegal firearms and drugs

Police intensified efforts against illegal firearms and narcotics during the quarter.

Authorities seized 1 583 illegal firearms, including 1 300 handguns and 136 rifles, together with 27 053 rounds of ammunition.

Drug enforcement operations also led to the arrest of 4 594 suspects for dealing in drugs and 29 548 for drug possession.

Dimpane highlighted several major successes, including a R600 million drug bust in Musina, Limpopo, where police dismantled a crystal methamphetamine manufacturing operation and arrested five suspects.

In another breakthrough, SAPS and Customs officials seized approximately 334kg of suspected cocaine worth more than R200-million at OR Tambo International Airport earlier this week.

Intelligence-led policing at the centre

Looking ahead, Dimpane said SAPS is restructuring its approach by placing greater emphasis on intelligence gathering and proactive policing.

“We are therefore repurposing Crime Intelligence to become the centre of proactive policing,” she said.

She also pledged stronger accountability at police station level and continued pressure on organised crime networks, illegal firearm trafficking and drug syndicates.

“The statistics tell us where we are. Our operational response will determine where we go next,” Dimpane said.

“We acknowledge that crime volumes remain unacceptably high. We acknowledge the gaps. We acknowledge the urgency.”