Africa

Nairobi submits bid to host 2029 World Championships

By Reuters
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Runners compete during the women's 5000 meters run at IAAF World Athletics Championships national trials at the Nyayo national stadium Nairobi, Kenya on September 13 2019. / Reuters/Baz Ratner/File Photo
  • The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich for hosting rights.
  • World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 championships in September.‎

Nairobi has formally submitted its bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, seeking to become the first African city to stage the sport’s flagship event.

The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich for hosting rights.

Kenya’s government has committed full backing for the bid, including the infrastructure, security and organisational support required to stage the championships.

Kenya has previously hosted the 2007 World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa, the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and the World Under-20 Championships in the capital in 2021.

Nairobi also staged the African Athletics Championships in 2010.

World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 championships in September.‎

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  • Nairobi has formally submitted a bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.
  • Nairobi aims to be the first African city to host the World Athletics Championships.
  • Kenya's government has pledged full support including infrastructure, security, and organizational backing for the bid.
  • Competitors for hosting the 2029 championships include London, Rome, and Munich.
  • The host city for the 2029 World Athletics Championships will be announced by World Athletics in September.
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Nairobi has formally submitted its bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, seeking to become the first African city to stage the sport's flagship event.

The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich for hosting rights.

Kenya's government has committed full backing for the bid, including the infrastructure, security and organisational support required to stage the championships.

Kenya has previously hosted the 2007 World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa, the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and the World Under-20 Championships in the capital in 2021.

Nairobi also staged the African Athletics Championships in 2010.

World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 championships in September.‎

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

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