North West launches R600m road project to link villages, boost tourism

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has launched a R600 million multiyear road construction project in Moses Kotane Local Municipality in Mogwase, Rustenburg.

He said the investment will improve transport links for rural communities, stimulate tourism and agriculture and create jobs through local procurement.

The project, unveiled on Wednesday at Pitsedisulejang village in the Bojanala Platinum District, will see the construction of a 33km tarred road, replacing gravel roads, and the building of five major bridges linking several villages in the area.

The project forms part of Mokgosi’s commitment, announced during his State of the Province Address, to address long-standing road infrastructure backlogs in rural and economically disadvantaged communities.

Speaking at the launch, Mokgosi said the road would improve connectivity between villages, including Debraak, Dwarsberg, Sesobe and Pitsedisulejang, many of which depend on farming for their livelihoods.

“This is a multiyear road infrastructure project that will link several villages of wards 1 and 2 in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality,” Mokgosi said. “These villages include Debraak, Dwarsberg, Sesobe and Pitsedisulejang. These are rural communities that rely on farming as an economic activity. This road will ease the transportation of their produce.”

The premier said the project aligned with the province’s growth and development strategy, which sought to revive economic activity across all four districts through strategic infrastructure investment.

He said the improved road network would also benefit the tourism sector.

“These communities are also in proximity to Madikwe Game Reserve, as well as Pilanesberg National Park.

“I have no doubt that the influx of people into these areas due to flexible mobility will have a multiplier effect in the local economy,” Mokgosi said.

According to the provincial government, the project will be implemented over several years and include the upgrading of gravel roads to tar standard, together with the construction of five bridges to improve year-round access.

The work has been divided into two construction phases.

The first phase covers approximately 17km from Dwarsberg to Mankaipaya and includes three bridges, while the second phase covers about 16.5km from Mankaipaya to Ramotlhajwe and features two additional bridges.

The contracts’ value exceeds R595 million, and construction is expected to commence in August, with each phase scheduled to run for 18 months.

Public Works and Roads MEC Sempe Elizabeth Mokua said the project had been structured to benefit the communities through employment and enterprise development.

More than R130m has been allocated for small, micro and medium enterprises through subcontracting opportunities and the supply of construction materials.

“We have made it clear that preference should be given to designated groups such as women, youth and people with disabilities,” Mokua said.

Project planning documents indicate that contractors will be required to subcontract at least 30% of the work to targeted local enterprises, while training opportunities will be provided to community members and civil engineering students.

The first phase is expected to create about 120 work opportunities, while the second phase is projected to generate another 100 jobs.

The project also includes drainage systems, culverts, guardrails, road signage, landscaping and a programme aimed at developing local small construction businesses.

The provincial government said improving road infrastructure remained one of its priorities as it sought to expand economic opportunities in rural areas where poor transport networks had historically constrained access to markets, services and tourism.