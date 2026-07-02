North West municipal manager wounded in ‘assassination’ attempt

North West police have launched an attempted murder investigation after the Madibeng municipal manager, Quiet Kgatla, was shot and wounded in a brazen attack near Hartbeespoort Dam on Wednesday evening.

The 42-year-old municipal manager sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and leg after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on his vehicle while he was travelling along the Zilkaatsnek Road at about 6 pm on July 1.

Shots fired from VW Polo

According to police, Kgatla was driving towards Hartbeespoort Dam when a charcoal-coloured Volkswagen Polo TSI with Gauteng registration plates overtook his vehicle.

“It is alleged that two unidentified male occupants in the vehicle opened fire on the municipal manager’s vehicle, discharging multiple rounds before fleeing the scene,” police said.

Despite being wounded during the attack, the municipal manager managed to keep control of his vehicle and drove to safety before stopping near a service station at Zilkaatsnek.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where he remains admitted in a stable condition.

Case of attempted murder

North West police spokesperson said detectives from the Brits police station are investigating a case of attempted murder.

“The motive for the attack forms part of the ongoing investigation,” police said.

Authorities have appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting or who have information that could assist investigators to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the vehicle involved is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Ditau Malebati of the Brits Detectives on 076 510 8262 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the MySAPSApp.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

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