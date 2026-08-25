North West prepares FMD booster vaccination campaign after recording 481 cases

The North West government is preparing another intervention against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), with a booster vaccination campaign planned for September after the province recorded hundreds of cases across its districts.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said the booster programme is aimed at strengthening livestock immunity and reducing the spread of the disease.

The campaign follows an initial vaccination programme launched in March 2026, during which 1 364 463 animals were vaccinated from 1 570 100 vaccine doses received by the province.

With an estimated cattle population of 1.4 million, the department said vaccination remains critical to protecting livestock, farmers’ livelihoods, and the provincial agricultural economy.

READ: Provinces must quicken foot-and-mouth disease vaccinations – Steenhuisen

The booster campaign will focus on animals that received the first vaccination while extending efforts to livestock that were not reached during the initial phase.

The department urged farmers whose animals were missed to contact their nearest state veterinary office to ensure they are included.

Agriculture MEC Madoda Sambatha said the first vaccination round was significant but warned that it was not the end of the fight against FMD.

“Vaccinating more than 1.3 million animals is a significant achievement, but our work does not end with the first round of vaccinations,” Sambatha said, adding that the booster programme was “vital to strengthening livestock protection and reducing the risk of further disease spread.”

He called on farmers to cooperate with animal health teams and ensure animals are available when vaccination teams arrive.

“We urge farmers to work closely with animal health teams and ensure their animals are available for vaccination when scheduled,” Sambatha said.

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The department identified the movement of unvaccinated animals as one of the biggest risks to containment.

“Uncontrolled movement of unvaccinated animals remains one of the greatest threats to our containment efforts,” Sambatha said.

“Vaccination must go hand in hand with responsible livestock management and strict adherence to biosecurity measures.”

The urgency of the intervention is underlined by the province’s disease figures.

As of August 24, 2026, North West had recorded 481 FMD cases across its four districts, with 310 active cases and 171 closed cases.

The department said it continues to intensify surveillance, containment, vaccination, and biosecurity measures to manage the disease and protect the livestock sector.

Farmers have also been urged to work with state veterinarians, private veterinarians, animal health technicians, and extension officers by reporting suspected cases and following animal movement regulations.

The department’s appeal reflects the central challenge facing authorities: vaccination can reduce the risk, but disease control depends on compliance throughout the livestock chain.

For livestock farmers, the booster campaign is therefore not only a government programme but also a critical measure to protect herds, income, and the long-term sustainability of the province’s agricultural sector.

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